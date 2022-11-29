‘Face of Horror’ Competition Announces Winner
Whiskey Tango receives $13k and photoshoot with Kane HodderLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tens of thousands of horror fans, creepy creators, and silver screen hopefuls came together to compete for $13,000, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House from the Academy Award®-winning film The Silence of the Lambs, and a photoshoot with Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th, Parts 7 - 10), which will be featured in Rue Morgue Magazine.
The stakes were high as followers, family, and friends converged to support their favorite horror aficionado, propelling one person to the grand prize. Megan Higby, known in the burlesque circuit as Whiskey Tango, has been named the first official ‘Face of Horror.’
The Washington-state native and cabaret performer has been a scary movie buff since watching Gremlins at the age of four. Whiskey Tango often bases her routines on iconic horror figures, such as Leatherface and Michael Meyers, and reviews horror movies online in her spare time.
Aside from giving fans of the macabre an unforgettable opportunity, a portion of the proceeds from the Competition will benefit the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, a 501(c)3 that aims to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer nationwide, and fund critical, cutting-edge childhood cancer research. The Face of Horror Competition is pleased to support B+ Foundation!
Those interested in learning more can visit faceofhorror.org.
Buffalo Bill’s House, built in 1910, is a magnificent three-story, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home that sits on two acres of lush riverfront property in the town of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh. The boutique accommodation and cinematic destination is a one-of-a-kind private rental and guests get exclusive use of the entire house only with the party they have booked for a maximum number of eight guests at a time.
