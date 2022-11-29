Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Bucharest, Romania ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed priorities for the upcoming meeting, including continued support to Ukraine, strengthening Alliance deterrence and defense, and enhancing resilience. They also expressed continued support for Finland and Sweden’s accession process.