Join Rackspace Technology at AWS re:Invent Breakout Session: Ready, Set, Innovate: Building for the Future

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it will host an AWS re:Invent Breakout Session: Ready, Set, Innovate: Building for the Future on Thursday, December 1, 2022, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay in the Jasmine Room.



Jeff DeVerter, CTO Rackspace Technology, Rick Gruenhagen, CTO Innovyze, & Boaz Brudner, Head of Innovyze Saas Engineering AI & Architecture will take the stage to talk about all things innovation. Innovyze is an Autodesk company and a global leader in building innovative, industry-leading software for the water industry for over 25 years.

In this session Innovyze will discuss how the company transformed its desktop product to a purpose-built SaaS platform, Info360, which helps customers provide clean drinking water, treat wastewater, and enables cities and municipalities to monitor in real-time and manage their systems to identify challenges before they become crises.

Racksapce Technology is celebrating 11 years of sponsoring re:Invent as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Platinum Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2022. Onica by Rackspace Technology has exciting activities planned to include GameDay, breakout sessions, a fun, interactive in-booth experience, theater presentations, and networking events at booth 244 at The Expo at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, through December 1.

