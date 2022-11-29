Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Congressman Donald McEachin

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin.

McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after his battle with cancer.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff immediately and return to full staff tomorrow.