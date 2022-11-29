Independent Music Initiative For Emerging Artists Joins Giving Tuesday Movement

Image of collective group of independent music artists peforming

Underground Music Collective is asking the community to consider making a tax-deductible gift this Giving Tuesday

The needs of musicians and creatives are constantly evolving, and we can continue to make an impact with additional support.”
— Underground Music Collective Founder Gerard Longo
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the momentum of Underground Music Collective’s belief that community and service should always be a priority, UMC is joining the Giving Tuesday Movement.

Giving Tuesday is a collaborative community effort to encourage and transform the way people take part in the season. Just like national shopping days, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become known for holiday shopping, Giving Tuesday has become synonymous with national giving and a day to support community efforts.

Founded in 2016 as Lehigh Valley Underground (LVU) in Bethlehem, PA, Underground Music Collective was created to foster community and resources for independent music artists as they navigate the entertainment space. Since rebranding and relocating to Nashville in November 2018, UMC has expanded to provide professional artist development, marketing, promotion, photography, writing, and social media services for emerging talent.

Underground Music Collective is asking the community to consider making a tax-deductible gift this Giving Tuesday through the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville. This will kick off the Underground Rising initiative, a targeted fundraising campaign geared towards impacting the Collective and the artists who benefit from UMC content, programs, and services. Every dollar raised between now and Dec. 31, 2022 helps to strengthen the platform, create more resources, and ensure that every artist has access to meaningful opportunities.

“We are thankful for the support of our early investors, as well as the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville for supporting us through fiscal sponsorship,” said Underground Music Collective Founder Gerard Longo. “With this support, we were able to extend our services to new artists, including content and multimedia services, event support, and music industry education resources. The needs of musicians and creatives are constantly evolving, and we can continue to make an impact with additional support.”

From Bethlehem, PA to Nashville, TN, UMC has continued to inspire countless talented musicians and creatives everywhere, by providing a supportive network and resources as they strive to achieve their musical endeavors.

To support Underground Music Collective’s Underground Rising initiative, donate at the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville here: www.abcnashville.org/donations/umc.

For more information about Underground Music Collective, please visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com.

About Underground Music Collective

Underground Music Collective (UMC) is a Nashville-based music publication and multimedia services company. UMC’s mission is to create a robust ecosystem that empowers independent creatives to pursue their passions. Founded in 2016, UMC has supported thousands of artists globally by providing professional artist development, marketing, promotion, photography, writing, and social media services for emerging talent. For more information, visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com, and follow the company on Instagram @UMCNashville and YouTube @UMCNashville.

Brandi Sims
Brandinc PR
+1 512-222-9355
brandi@brandincpr.com
