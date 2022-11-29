Lambent Wins 2022 Facilities.net Vision Award for Smart Buildings

AI-powered space planning software selected for contributions to cost savings, technological advancement, productivity and tenant satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lambent (formerly Armored Things), was named a winner of a 2022 FacilitiesNet.com Vision Award for Smart Buildings. The annual awards honor innovation and excellence in products contributing to the efficient, profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States. Nominees in eleven different categories are evaluated by an independent panel of judges.



Lambent Spaces is an AI-powered software platform that leverages Wi-Fi for fast insights into space utilization across portfolios and campuses. The platform provides integrations with room reservation and booking systems, along with hardware such as sensors and badges, to provide a holistic view of utilization patterns over time. With this information, Higher Education Institutions (HEI) and Corporate Real Estate (CRE) decision makers can drive operational efficiencies, meet sustainability goals, and rely on hard data to make strategic space planning decisions.

More information on the 2022 FacilitiesNet.com Vision Awards and the winners in all eleven categories can be found at: https://facilitiesnet.com/pdfs/2022-Vision-Award-Winners-eBook.pdf .

About Lambent (formerly Armored Things)

Lambent is a Boston-based software company for smart space planning. Its SaaS platform leverages AI to deliver occupancy analytics for space optimization at corporate campuses and colleges. The Lambent Spaces platform leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh – for Lambent timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641