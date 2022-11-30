Railsr Partners with Everi on First Embedded Credit Card in a Digital Casino Wallet
Land based casinos can now engage with patrons off site by offering a branded retail credit card rich with integrated rewards and customised perksSANTA MONICA, CA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railsr, Inc., the world’s leading global embedded finance platform, and Everi Payments Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary and FinTech business of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), a premier provider of land-based and cashless FinTech products and services, have entered into an agreement to develop an embedded credit and loyalty offering for the casino industry. Offered directly through Everi, as part of its digital CashClub® Wallet technology, gaming establishments can easily create greater engagement with patrons both at their hotels, shows, restaurants, and the casino floor–while also maintaining that engagement and incentivizing patron loyalty in their everyday experiences.
“We’re excited to announce the arrangement between Everi and Railsr,” said Tiffany Johnson, Head of Product, North America, Railsr, Inc.. “This embedded credit card experience is an industry-first and will give resorts and casinos a new way to engage with patrons in their daily lives as well as additional revenue to enrich their rewards even further.”
The new offering provides a platform to reach more than 400 casino brands with the ability to provide their customers with branded credit cards and rewards. This offering unlocks the opportunity for Everi’s clients to offer their own embedded and branded credit and loyalty experience within their existing CashClub® Wallet implementation.
The gaming establishments can focus on the member experience, while Railsr provides everything needed for a fully compliant credit card embedded in the Everi CashClub® Wallet experience. The turnkey credit product powered by Railsr will be made available to all eligible customers alongside Everi’s payments, compliance and loyalty infrastructure.
“Working with Railsr, we are modernizing the financial relationship and the products that we provide to our customers,” said Everi SVP of Product and Payment Solutions, Victor Newsom. “Now resorts casinos can stay closer than ever to their patrons and reward their loyal customers with custom offers inside and outside of the resort while patrons can better engage with their favourite entertainment venues. It is a real win-win for the industry.”
###
About Railsr
Railsr is the world-leading embedded finance experiences platform. It helps brands put the customer experience at the heart of their business by using finance as a strategic engagement tool to deepen relationships, create increased brand relevance and generate revenue. The Railsr platform provides financial products and solutions, including banking and wallets, cards, credit and rewards. For more information about Railsr, go to: https://www.railsr.com/
About Everi
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. With a focus on player engagement and helping casino customers operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also a preeminent and comprehensive provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.
Lisa Langsdorf
GoodEye PR
+31 6 29104107
email us here