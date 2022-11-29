IN-SHAPE RAISES $127K FOR CANCER RESEARCH

Exceeds Goal for 8th Annual Fight Cancer Campaign

/EIN News/ -- STOCKTON, CA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Shape Health Clubs, California's top community destination for health and fitness, announced today it not only reached, but exceeded its goal of raising $100,000 for its 8th annual In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign. The money raised will go to local chapters of the American Cancer Society and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This additional $127,000 adds to the $576,000 In-Shape previously raised and donated for a total of $703,000.

"This cause is incredibly important to us and to our community. Year after year, we’re blown away by the out pouring of support for our fitness and wellness events, pickleball tournament and generous paper kettlebell donations,” said Kris Mulkey, CMO at In-Shape. “Our community also embraced the opportunities we provided to donate on their behalf – like using #InShapeFightsCancer in social media, referring friends and donating for every new member that joined our community in October.”

The money raised will help local chapters of The American Cancer Society provide free cancer education and emotional support to those just diagnosed, free lodging for people with cancer and their caregivers while receiving treatment far from home, and many more services in communities close to In-Shape. At St. Jude, families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, so every donation gives hope and support. Funds will also support cutting-edge cancer research at a national level.

“The ability to directly impact our local communities with the funds raised by those local communities enables our members and team members to feel connected to the cause. It insipires action when you know that what you donate makes a real difference to the people near you,” Ms. Mulkey finished.

In-Shape vendors and partners also participated in this year’s fundraising efforts. This year In-Shape is proud to announce that the following vendors donated to the campaign: Prodigy Promos, Chillmark Partners, Creative Drinks, Club Resource Group, Janitorial Solutions Food Service, Dome, Freelance Media Buying, K5, Paul Rothbard, Perkville, Petra, Precor, Velox, Vericast and Vivo Aquatics. And the following vendors sponsored the huge pickleball tournament at In-Shape Stockton West Lane: Dutch Brothers, Jigsaw Health, Max Muscle Sports Nutrition, Food4Less, nekter, Franklin X-40, Pickleball Central, Gear Box Pickleball, and Rancho San Miguel Resorts.

Check out www.inshape.com/fightcancer for more information and follow us @inshapeclubs and #InShapeFightsCancer on social media to see all the fun activities from this year’s campaign.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates full-service health clubs throughout California and with 45 across the state, you’ll find a safe, supportive and welcoming experience no matter which club you choose. For over 40 years, In-Shape has inspired daily fitness and wellness practices for all as the premier community destination for health and fitness. Whether you like to challenge yourself in a studio fitness class, play pickleball, recover in the sauna, or hang by the pool with your friends and family, In-Shape has something for you. We create spaces of belonging and connection that support you mentally, physically and emotionally on your journey to Live Life Well®.

Attachments

Jacqueline Buchanan In-Shape Health Clubs jacqueline.buchanan@inshape.com