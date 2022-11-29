Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,109 in the last 365 days.

Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has entered into agreements with The Walt Disney Company that extend and renew the network affiliations for all of Gray’s ABC affiliated television stations across 25 markets through December 31, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” said Gray’s President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”

“We are excited to continue our strong and well-established collaboration with Gray Television,” said John Rouse, EVP, Affiliate Relations, The Walt Disney Company. “These stations are leaders in their communities, and we are proud to have ABC’s unrivaled network programming paired with Gray’s local programming and community commitment.” 

The ABC affiliated television stations covered by the new agreements are as follows:

Station DMA Name
WWSB Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
WBAY-TV Green Bay-Appleton
WTVG Toledo
KSPR-LD Springfield, MO
KCRG-TV Cedar Rapids
KOLO-TV Reno
KTRE & KLTV Tyler-Longview
WPTA Ft. Wayne
KSFY & KPRY Sioux Falls
WGGB-TV Springfield-Holyoke, MA
WEEK-TV Peoria
WTVM Columbus, GA-Opelika, AL
KNOE Monroe - El Dorado
KSWO Wichita Falls & Lawton
WALB-D2 Albany, GA
WLOX Biloxi-Gulfport
WCJB-TV Gainesville
WDAM-D2 Hattiesburg-Laurel
KOTA-TV, KHSD-TV and KSGW-TV Rapid City
WHSV-TV Harrisonburg
KAIT Jonesboro
WBKO Bowling Green
KGNS-TV Laredo
KJCT-LD Grand Junction-Montrose
WTOK-TV Meridian

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.