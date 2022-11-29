Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has entered into agreements with The Walt Disney Company that extend and renew the network affiliations for all of Gray’s ABC affiliated television stations across 25 markets through December 31, 2024.



“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” said Gray’s President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”

“We are excited to continue our strong and well-established collaboration with Gray Television,” said John Rouse, EVP, Affiliate Relations, The Walt Disney Company. “These stations are leaders in their communities, and we are proud to have ABC’s unrivaled network programming paired with Gray’s local programming and community commitment.”

The ABC affiliated television stations covered by the new agreements are as follows:

Station DMA Name WWSB Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) WBAY-TV Green Bay-Appleton WTVG Toledo KSPR-LD Springfield, MO KCRG-TV Cedar Rapids KOLO-TV Reno KTRE & KLTV Tyler-Longview WPTA Ft. Wayne KSFY & KPRY Sioux Falls WGGB-TV Springfield-Holyoke, MA WEEK-TV Peoria WTVM Columbus, GA-Opelika, AL KNOE Monroe - El Dorado KSWO Wichita Falls & Lawton WALB-D2 Albany, GA WLOX Biloxi-Gulfport WCJB-TV Gainesville WDAM-D2 Hattiesburg-Laurel KOTA-TV, KHSD-TV and KSGW-TV Rapid City WHSV-TV Harrisonburg KAIT Jonesboro WBKO Bowling Green KGNS-TV Laredo KJCT-LD Grand Junction-Montrose WTOK-TV Meridian

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333