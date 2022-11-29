CN Announces $100K Donation to STARS

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced a donation of $100,000 to Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS), a world leader in emergency medical care to the population of Western Canada that lives, travels or works in rural and remote locations. CN’s donation will contribute to fund STARS’ ongoing operational needs in Saskatchewan. This will provide direct support to communities and stakeholders along CN’s network in Saskatchewan, where many CN employees live and work.



“The service STARS provides often means the difference between life and death for those in urgent need. We, at CN, are proud to support the efforts of this outstanding team. As a former Board member of STARS, I understand the important role this organization plays in the lives of so many communities, including Saskatchewan. I encourage all companies with a presence in Saskatchewan to donate generously to this incredible organization.”

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



"We can't begin to express our gratitude for this generous gift from CN. With their support, they are riding along with us on every mission. This gift makes it possible for us to be there for the next patient who needs us, possibly even someone you know, work with, or a family member.”

Andrea Robertson, President and Chief Executive Officer, STARS



About STARS

STARS is a charitable, non-profit organization funded by visionary individuals, organizations, businesses, event partners and governments. For more than 30 years, their success has been grounded in community partnerships and donations. They are committed to continuing those alliances and providing life-saving services well into the future.

STARS is a world leader in emergency medical care and continues to pave the way in creating a more advanced and comprehensive critical care program in Western Canada. STARS operates 6 bases located in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with coverage that extends into Northeastern BC and on average flies 8 missions per day in each province. Since 1985, STARS has flown more than 45,000 missions across Western Canada. Today, they are a crucial link in the healthcare system across Western Canada.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.