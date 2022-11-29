Read more about GA DJJ COMMISSIONER ELECTED ACA VICE PRESIDENT

(Decatur, GA) – The American Correctional Association (ACA) announced on November 4 that Tyrone Oliver, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), was elected as the organization's next Vice President. Commissioner Oliver, appointed in 2019 by Governor Brian P. Kemp to lead DJJ, will be sworn into the voluntary post during the ACA's Winter Meeting in January 2023. "I am honored and humbled to be elected Vice President of the American Correctional Association," said Commissioner Oliver. "I look forward to working with various local, state, and international leaders to help improve the corrections profession in Georgia and worldwide." The ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession. The association's standards are considered the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States. In his role as Vice President, Oliver will serve on the ACA Executive Committee and have general administrative duties under the president's direction. In addition, six other Georgia DJJ employees won positions during the ACA General Election to serve on various boards and committees. Those employees include: Latera M. Davis , Director of Professional Development and Standards, elected to the Board of Governors;

Pamela Hill , Deputy Commissioner of Secure Facilities, elected to the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections and the Delegate Assembly;

Dr. Ron Koon , Chief of Psychological Services, elected to the Commission on Accreditation;

Dr. Michelle Staples-Horne , Medical Director, elected to the ACA Delegate Assembly

Dr. Christy Doyle , Director of Behavioral Health Services, was elected to the Delegate Assembly;

Evangeline Ford, Juvenile Program Manager, was elected to the Delegate Assembly. To view all results from the American Correctional Association election, visit aca.org