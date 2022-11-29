Ratikanta Kanungo is making a comeback with a new venture

Ratikant Kanungo Movies

Ratikant Kanungo Movies

Ratikant Kanungo has confirmed that his new venture will be based on Odia Identity. He has produced four Oriya feature films and some music albums.

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ratikanta Kanungo is one of the few producers who has won many awards for a single movie, i.e.,” Rakhi Bandhili Mo Rakhiba Mana”. He has performed very well in the Odia Industry and recently came out with the news that he is all set to produce a new multi starer venture.

Ratikant Kanungo has confirmed that his new venture will be based on Odia Identity. He has produced four Oriya feature films and some music albums. Their movies made by him include the successful "Rakhi Bandhili Mo Rakhiba Mana" (2006), which won the ETV Film Award in 2011.

On June 17, 2016, Ratikant raised the bar of film production to another extent. The National level Critics critically acclaimed his movies. He has been busy with a big project for the last few years. Mr. Ratikanta will produce his new project on Oriya Culture.

He said that nowadays, western culture has become heavy on Oriya, which is why he has planned to create a movie on Oriya Culture, to regain the fame for the Odia language, which Oriya used to have once at the National level. He always favored producing family-oriented films and movies with a social message for the Odisha People. Mr. Kanungo said he would continue promoting Odia's local talents in his films.

Ratikant Kanungo
Ratikanta Kanungo
+ +91 7504954553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ratikanta Kanungo is making a comeback with a new venture

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ratikant Kanungo
Ratikanta Kanungo
+ +91 7504954553
Company/Organization
CryptoMize
3, Daffodil Lane, Chhatarpur
Delhi, 110074
India
+91 99994 55667
Visit Newsroom
About

CryptoMize is a Conglomerate Digital Agency with a presence in 3 Continents evolving for over a decade, having served elite clients such as Governments, Politicians, MNCs, Celebrities, and HNIs in 30+ Countries with premium services such as Perception Management, Political Catalysis, and Privacy Enforcement.

CryptoMize

More From This Author
Ratikanta Kanungo is making a comeback with a new venture
Clean India Mission Drive by Ratikanta Kanungo on the occasion of his anniversary in Patkura Odisha
Ratikant Kanungo - a new luminary on the Real Estate horizon in Bhubaneswar
View All Stories From This Author