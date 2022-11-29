Ratikanta Kanungo is making a comeback with a new venture

Ratikant Kanungo Movies

Ratikant Kanungo has confirmed that his new venture will be based on Odia Identity. He has produced four Oriya feature films and some music albums.

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ratikanta Kanungo is one of the few producers who has won many awards for a single movie, i.e.,” Rakhi Bandhili Mo Rakhiba Mana”. He has performed very well in the Odia Industry and recently came out with the news that he is all set to produce a new multi starer venture.

On June 17, 2016, Ratikant raised the bar of film production to another extent. The National level Critics critically acclaimed his movies. He has been busy with a big project for the last few years. Mr. Ratikanta will produce his new project on Oriya Culture.

He said that nowadays, western culture has become heavy on Oriya, which is why he has planned to create a movie on Oriya Culture, to regain the fame for the Odia language, which Oriya used to have once at the National level. He always favored producing family-oriented films and movies with a social message for the Odisha People. Mr. Kanungo said he would continue promoting Odia's local talents in his films.