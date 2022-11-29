Balincan USA, Inc. Expands Into InsurTech and IIoT Risk Mitigation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. ("Balincan" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a long-term consulting agreement with Jarrett Shearin, a Commercial Lines Insurance authority, specializing in technology-based risk assessment and risk mitigation.

Mr. Shearin brings 20 years of commercial insurance experience to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) division of Tekumo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Balincan USA, Inc.

“Bundling modern insurance coverage with data driven connected smart devices is the core foundation of the rapidly growing InsureTech industry” stated Mr. Shearin. He continued, “Tekumo’s national installation footprint tied to their diverse network of sensors allows almost an unlimited number of risk mitigation solutions to be provisioned, installed and fully monitored in one place. There really is nothing like it in the market today.”

Chris Nichols, Tekumo CSO, added “We are excited to have Jarrett join and guide the Company in adding risk mitigation to our offerings. The immediate opportunities for water loss mitigation with multi-family clients are extremely exciting.” The global InsureTech market size is valued at $5.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7% to over $150 billion in 2030 according to Grand View Research.

Tekumo is founded by a small group of successful entrepreneurs; Strings Kozisek (CEO), Chris Nichols (CSO), Phillip Dignan (President/CFO), and Jacob Beasley (CTO). This team brings a shared vision and shared history. Their previous ventures in the software, managed services, organic material manufacturing, retail and automotive verticals are currently generating over $300M in annual revenue.

The Company offers three main product lines. TekumoPRO is a platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

TekumoSMART delivers on the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time risk management and process management data from all connected assets, accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any end user ecosystem.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on November 14, 2022.

