Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing for 2018–2028

Increasing demand for more efficient and cost-effective products rapid growth in construction sector globally are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global waterproofing membrane market size is expected to reach USD 53.10 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily attributed to increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective waterproofing membranes. Rising demand for clean potable water and increasing incidence of waterborne diseases are fueling demand for a high-grade and long-lasting waterproofing system.

Growth in the construction industry in various developing countries, coupled with steadily increasing global population, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving demand for more dependable and robust buildings and infrastructure. In addition, need to maintain structural integrity of newly constructed buildings is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Waterproofing membranes are increasingly being utilized to prevent water seepage into roofs and walls, building and structures, and basements. The durability and reliability of waterproofing membranes help in fulfilling the requirements of even the most demanding below-ground structures, and this is another factors driving demand and application.

Rising demand for rooftop waterproofing of structures is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. The damage caused by water leads to significant financial loss and creates concerns and safety issues. For instance, issues related to water account for 80% of a building’s defects. Physically repairing or remodelling the roof is an expensive task. However, commercial properties benefit from quality roof insulation and waterproofing. Increasing application of waterproof membranes and improvement of the overall water drainage of the roof helps in maintenance of effective commercial and residential buildings.

Some major players in the market include Sika AG, GCP Applied Technologies, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, SOPREMA Group, Johns Manville, BASF SE, Fosroc, Pidilite Industries Limited, GAF Materials Corporation, and Minerals Technologies Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In March 2020, Sika AG announced the development of a new production facility for the Sika Proof structural waterproofing membrane at its existing site in Sarnen, Switzerland. The investment in the expansion of the facility is expected to boost manufacturing efficiency of the company and enable it to positively impact the rapidly growing market. The Sika Proof system is utilized to waterproof below-ground structures and basements.

• The cold liquid-applied segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global waterproofing membrane market over the forecast period. Cold liquid-applied waterproofing systems have an advantage of being monolithic and seamless in comparison to the sheet membranes.

• PVC segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Durability of PVC waterproofing membranes in extreme temperature and harsh weather, and longevity, low lifecycle costs, heat and solar reflectance, energy efficiency, flame resistance, ease of maintenance, chemical and grease resistance, flexibility, and ease of installation is boosting demand globally.

• The roofing and walls segment is expected to account for a considerably robust revenue share in the global waterproofing membrane market. The need to maintain structural integrity of newly constructed commercial and residential buildings and prevent water seepage in roofs and walls is boosting demand for waterproofing membranes.

• Asia Pacific waterproofing membrane market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing government investment for development of energy efficient residential and commercial buildings in developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand is projected to boost demand for waterproofing membranes and drive market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global waterproofing membrane market based on membrane type, raw material, application, and region:

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

• Hot Liquid-Applied

• Cold Liquid-Applied

• Fully Adhered Sheets

• Others

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

• PVC

• Modified Bitumen

• TPO

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

• Building Structures

• Roofing and Walls

• Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Report:

• Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

• A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

• An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

• Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

• In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

• Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

