Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,136 in the last 365 days.

IQAir Launches Smart Slim Bionic Air Purifier Atem X

/EIN News/ -- LA MIRADA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQAir, the Swiss air quality technology expert, in anticipation of its 60th anniversary, introduces Atem X, a smart, slim, bionic air purifier. It is the newest product in IQAir’s line of high-performance air purifiers.

Atem X was developed to combine four seemingly incompatible characteristics: powerful air purification, quiet operation, low energy consumption and a slim, beautiful design”, said Frank Hammes, IQAir Global CEO Frank Hammes.

Designed in Switzerland and made in Germany, Atem X effectively filters viruses, bacteria, mold spores, allergens, smoke, fine dust and ultra-fine particles. Independently tested, Atem X has a removal rate of 99.99% for viruses such as the human coronavirus (HCoV-229E), the influenza A virus (H1N1) and the enterovirus 71 (EV71). Atem X also has been tested for airborne bacteria and shown to remove 99.94% for E. coli and 99.92% for white staphylococcus. The fungus Aspergillus niger was removed at a rate of 99.94%.

Atem X uses patented and patent pending technologies to increase air cleaning performance, while reducing noise, energy consumption and the overall size of the air purifier.

BionicCore technology utilizes a new orbital architecture that places the fan at the heart of the air purifier, with other components radially arranged around the fan. This allows the Atem X to move more air, more efficiently in a smaller form factor than otherwise possible.

Flexible Air Rotation technology allows Atem X to maximize air cleaning regardless of the position of the air purifier or the shape or size of the room. This is made possible by a 320-degree rotatable air outlet, which directs the clean air stream to the center of the room.

Atem X highlights:

  • Slim, beautiful design: only 10 inch (254 mm) thin and with perfectly round, bionic minimalist design.
  • Powerful, quiet air cleaning: with a Smoke CADR of 422 cfm at 65 dB(A), Atem X powerfully and quietly removes a wide range of pollution particles.
  • Sensor-based, automatic operation: PM2.5 and CO2 sensors allow Atem X to clean air automatically based on measured air quality.
  • Smart app integration: Atem X can be remotely controlled and provides advanced air quality data and usage statistics via the IQAir AirVisual air quality app.
  • Energy efficient: Advanced fan technology and fully automatic demand-based air purification make Atem X exceptionally energy efficient.

Introducing the Atem X bionic design concept, Frank Hammes, IQAir's Global CEO, said, “Many air purifiers are large, ugly and noisy. Atem X demonstrates that an air purifier can be powerful, quiet, energy efficient and drop dead beautiful.”

About IQAir
IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations and governments around the world to improve air quality through information, collaboration and technology solutions. The IQAir AirVisual app and website provides real-time air quality data for over 10,000 cities in over 140 countries.

Media Contact:
Catherine Hood
IQAir PR Manager
catherine.hood@iqair.com
562-903-7600 ext. 21129

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60739626-f2d7-4eee-91dc-e1984b7ebbb6.


Primary Logo

Atem X

IQAir, the Swiss air quality technology expert, in anticipation of its 60th anniversary, introduces Atem X, a smart, slim, bionic air purifier. It is the newest product in IQAir’s line of high-performance air purifiers.

You just read:

IQAir Launches Smart Slim Bionic Air Purifier Atem X

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.