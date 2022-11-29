IQAir Launches Smart Slim Bionic Air Purifier Atem X

/EIN News/ -- LA MIRADA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQAir, the Swiss air quality technology expert, in anticipation of its 60th anniversary, introduces Atem X, a smart, slim, bionic air purifier. It is the newest product in IQAir’s line of high-performance air purifiers.



“Atem X was developed to combine four seemingly incompatible characteristics: powerful air purification, quiet operation, low energy consumption and a slim, beautiful design”, said Frank Hammes, IQAir Global CEO Frank Hammes.

Designed in Switzerland and made in Germany, Atem X effectively filters viruses, bacteria, mold spores, allergens, smoke, fine dust and ultra-fine particles. Independently tested, Atem X has a removal rate of 99.99% for viruses such as the human coronavirus (HCoV-229E), the influenza A virus (H1N1) and the enterovirus 71 (EV71). Atem X also has been tested for airborne bacteria and shown to remove 99.94% for E. coli and 99.92% for white staphylococcus. The fungus Aspergillus niger was removed at a rate of 99.94%.

Atem X uses patented and patent pending technologies to increase air cleaning performance, while reducing noise, energy consumption and the overall size of the air purifier.

BionicCore technology utilizes a new orbital architecture that places the fan at the heart of the air purifier, with other components radially arranged around the fan. This allows the Atem X to move more air, more efficiently in a smaller form factor than otherwise possible.

Flexible Air Rotation technology allows Atem X to maximize air cleaning regardless of the position of the air purifier or the shape or size of the room. This is made possible by a 320-degree rotatable air outlet, which directs the clean air stream to the center of the room.

Atem X highlights:

Slim, beautiful design: only 10 inch (254 mm) thin and with perfectly round, bionic minimalist design.

Powerful, quiet air cleaning: with a Smoke CADR of 422 cfm at 65 dB(A), Atem X powerfully and quietly removes a wide range of pollution particles.

Sensor-based, automatic operation: PM2.5 and CO2 sensors allow Atem X to clean air automatically based on measured air quality.

Smart app integration: Atem X can be remotely controlled and provides advanced air quality data and usage statistics via the IQAir AirVisual air quality app.

Energy efficient: Advanced fan technology and fully automatic demand-based air purification make Atem X exceptionally energy efficient.



Introducing the Atem X bionic design concept, Frank Hammes, IQAir's Global CEO, said, “Many air purifiers are large, ugly and noisy. Atem X demonstrates that an air purifier can be powerful, quiet, energy efficient and drop dead beautiful.”

About IQAir

IQAir is a Swiss technology company that empowers individuals, organizations and governments around the world to improve air quality through information, collaboration and technology solutions. The IQAir AirVisual app and website provides real-time air quality data for over 10,000 cities in over 140 countries.

