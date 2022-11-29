EDB Unveils Powerful New Tools for Enterprises Wanting to Join the Postgres® Wave

New Tools optimize performance, reliability and scalability for PostgreSQL® 15.1 and security hardening with future Transparent Data Encryption support

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, today announced the immediate global availability of EDB Tools and Extensions Release for PostgreSQL® 15 (EDB PG 15), which makes it easier than ever before for enterprises to deploy Postgres as their enterprise database standard. With the largest number of new extensions and tools ever, this release helps enterprises build new modern applications using the latest version of PostgreSQL® 15.1, and is backed by EDB’s trusted, world-class support. The announcement comes ahead of EDB’s next major release in Q1 2023, which will include Transparent Data Encryption (TDE), a highly requested feature that will significantly enhance security.



EDB’s latest innovations instill further confidence in enterprises looking to replace their legacy systems and make the move to Postgres. With EDB PG 15, EDB supports PostgreSQL 15.1 wherever enterprises want to deploy, whether on-premises, in the cloud, self-managed or fully managed with EDB BigAnimal™, EDB’s fully managed database-as-a-service. The release also supports EDB Postgres for Kubernetes, which leverages CloudNativePG for speed, efficiency and protection for infrastructure modernization.

Highlights of the EDB PG 15 release include:

EDB Advanced Storage Pack enables enterprises with faster access to clustered data as well as increased performance and scalability for foreign key relationships.

increases performance for users by automating 15+ years of EDB Postgres tuning expertise. EDB LDAP Sync simplifies LDAP support for enterprises by eliminating the need to manage users in two places: Database and LDAP.



Following this release, customers can expect EDB Postgres Advanced Server (EPAS) and EDB Postgres Distributed to launch in early 2023.

“EDB has always nurtured an ecosystem of innovation in and around Postgres and the myriad types of workloads it supports,” said Jozef de Vries, SVP, Product Development, EDB. “EDB PG 15 is the next iteration of our portfolio, with new products and capabilities that extend the database and tools to support customers everywhere they want to use Postgres. By developing and maintaining the industry’s most robust suite of tools for Postgres, we continue to empower global organizations to adopt it as their enterprise database standard.”

In its continued commitment to building the most secure platform, EDB will also introduce TDE early next year. This feature greatly enhances data security by encrypting data at the database level, giving full control to the DBAs. It can aid in safeguarding confidential data and other cloud data assets from accidental exposure and unauthorized access by threat actors lacking the necessary decryption keys.

“EDB continues to invest in data security and protection measures that will enhance our enterprise customers’ Postgres experience,” said Celest Turner Hall, SVP, Product Marketing. “Data security continues to be a major concern for CIOs and CISOs. This is especially true for large businesses that have accelerated their cloud journey. The introduction of TDE is an example of our continued efforts to innovate and enhance our solutions to secure our customers’ most valuable asset - their data.”

About EDB

EDB provides enterprise-class software and services that enable organizations to harness the full power of Postgres, the world’s leading open source database. With offices worldwide, EDB serves more than 1,500 customers, including leading financial services, government, media and communications and information technology organizations. As one of the leading contributors to the vibrant and fast-growing Postgres community, EDB is committed to driving technology innovation. With deep database expertise, EDB ensures high availability, reliability, security, 24x7 global support and advanced professional services, both on-premises and in the cloud. This empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com .