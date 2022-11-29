Submit Release
DomainTools Experts Offer 2023 Cybersecurity Outlook in December 8 Webinar

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DomainTools, the leader for Internet intelligence, will present a webinar featuring CTO Sean McNee, CISO and VP of Information Technology Daniel Schwalbe, and Cybersecurity Evangelist Tim Helming, in a roundtable discussion of what’s on the horizon in the coming year.

What: “DomainTools 2023 Infosecurity Forecast”

When: 10am PT/1pm ET, Thursday, December 8, 2022

Register here: DomainTools 2023 Infosecurity Forecast - DomainTools | Start Here. Know Now.

2022 has been another eventful year for the infosecurity community. As security teams work tirelessly to improve their posture and defend their organizations, the unfortunate truth is malicious actors are simultaneously elevating their tactics and changing up their strategies. During this webinar, experts from DomainTools will discuss factors shaping the 2023 cyber risk landscape.

Topics will include:

  • Continued fallout from the Ukraine war
  • The assumed recession and crimeware
  • The continued proliferation of spam and phishing
  • Industrial Control Systems (ICS) compromise/extortion-as-a-service
  • Unique challenges facing small to midsize businesses (SMBs)

“Would a recession drive major changes in cybercrime activity? While we can never fully know what the future holds, what we can do is use the knowledge and information regarding trends to theorize what could possibly occur in an effort to maintain a proactive stance against cybercriminals,” said Helming.

For more details and to register, visit DomainTools 2023 Infosecurity Forecast - DomainTools | Start Here. Know Now.

About DomainTools

DomainTools is the global leader for Internet intelligence and the first place security practitioners go when they need to know. The world's most advanced security teams use our solutions to identify external risks, investigate threats, and proactively protect their organizations in a constantly evolving threat landscape. DomainTools constantly monitors the Internet and brings together the most comprehensive and trusted domain, website and DNS data to provide immediate context and machine-learning driven risk analytics delivered in near real-time. Visit domaintools.com to experience firsthand why DomainTools is the first stop for advanced security teams when they need to know.

For more information visit www.domaintools.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Media contact:
Paula Brici
Eskenzi PR
paula@eskenzipr.com

Primary Logo

