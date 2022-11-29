DomainTools Experts Offer 2023 Cybersecurity Outlook in December 8 Webinar

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DomainTools, the leader for Internet intelligence, will present a webinar featuring CTO Sean McNee, CISO and VP of Information Technology Daniel Schwalbe, and Cybersecurity Evangelist Tim Helming, in a roundtable discussion of what’s on the horizon in the coming year.



What: “DomainTools 2023 Infosecurity Forecast”

When: 10am PT/1pm ET, Thursday, December 8, 2022

2022 has been another eventful year for the infosecurity community. As security teams work tirelessly to improve their posture and defend their organizations, the unfortunate truth is malicious actors are simultaneously elevating their tactics and changing up their strategies. During this webinar, experts from DomainTools will discuss factors shaping the 2023 cyber risk landscape.

Topics will include:

Continued fallout from the Ukraine war

The assumed recession and crimeware

The continued proliferation of spam and phishing

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) compromise/extortion-as-a-service

Unique challenges facing small to midsize businesses (SMBs)



“Would a recession drive major changes in cybercrime activity? While we can never fully know what the future holds, what we can do is use the knowledge and information regarding trends to theorize what could possibly occur in an effort to maintain a proactive stance against cybercriminals,” said Helming.

