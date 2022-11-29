Pace® Executive Judith Morgan Joins ACIL Board

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judith Morgan, Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for Pace® was sworn in as a 2023 board member for the American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL) at the Council's annual meeting in Indianapolis on Nov. 10.

Morgan will bring her extensive experience in compliance and analytical chemistry to the board. Her career spans over 30 years of service to the industry and shares the ACIL's vision of realizing a healthy environment through science and testing. Morgan has served the ACIL as the Chair of its Environmental Science Section since 2011.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

