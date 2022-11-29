Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,084 in the last 365 days.

Pace® Executive Judith Morgan Joins ACIL Board

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judith Morgan, Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for Pace® was sworn in as a 2023 board member for the American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL) at the Council's annual meeting in Indianapolis on Nov. 10. 

Morgan will bring her extensive experience in compliance and analytical chemistry to the board. Her career spans over 30 years of service to the industry and shares the ACIL's vision of realizing a healthy environment through science and testing. Morgan has served the ACIL as the Chair of its Environmental Science Section since 2011.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

Contact Information:
Pam Bednar
Marketing Director
pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
612-297-0651

Related Images






Image 1: Judith Morgan, Chief Compliance Officer, Pace Analytical


Judy Morgan Appointed to the ACIL Board of Directors








Image 2: Pace People Advancing Science


Pace logo with People Advancing Science tagline



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Judith Morgan, Chief Compliance Officer, Pace Analytical

Judith Morgan, Chief Compliance Officer, Pace Analytical

You just read:

Pace® Executive Judith Morgan Joins ACIL Board

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.