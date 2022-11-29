Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,120 in the last 365 days.

Edmund Optics® Receives Inspect Award for 7th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- BARRINGTON, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has been named one of the three winners of the 2022 Inspect Award in the Vision category for its TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses. This award is bestowed upon manufacturers of products each year by Inspect magazine as selected by its readers. This year, voters chose the Athermal Lenses as a 1st place winner.

The TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses offer a remarkable MTF performance of >20% contrast for resolutions up to 200 lp/mm, corresponding to 2.5μm pixels. This outstanding performance is achievable, not only over the entire image circle (17.6mm, 1.1" format, 24MP), but also over the entire -10°C to +50°C temperature range, without need to refocus. With optomechanics that are designed to withstand mechanical shock and vibration as well, the TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses are ideal for environmentally harsh applications including terrestrial remote sensing, drones, and aerospace.

Edmund Optics has been awarded Inspect Awards for seven consecutive years with Bronze tier awards in 2019 for the TECHSPEC® CA Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, in 2020 for the TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, and in 2021 for the TECHSPEC® Cw Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses. The company earned Silver-tier wins in 2016 and 2018 for its TECHSPEC® Cx Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses and the TECHSPEC® Liquid Lens M12 Lenses, respectively. Edmund Optics won an additional Gold tier award in 2017 for its TECHSPEC® Cr Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses.

To view the TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-877-474-9137, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Contact Information:
Monica Hutchinson
Assistant Digital Marketing Manager
press@edmundoptics.com
1-800-363-1992

Related Images






Image 1: Edmund Optics® Receives Inspect Award for 7th Consecutive Year


Edmund Optics has been named one of the three winners of the 2022 Inspect Award in the Vision category for its TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Edmund Optics® Receives Inspect Award for 7th Consecutive Year

Edmund Optics® Receives Inspect Award for 7th Consecutive Year

You just read:

Edmund Optics® Receives Inspect Award for 7th Consecutive Year

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.