Regenerative Agriculture Market 2022-2030: Increasing Need For Reducing Carbon Emissions And Improving Soil Health

The Global Regenerative Agriculture Market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study published by Reports and Data titled Global Regenerative Agriculture Market provides a thorough assessment of the market. Regenerative agriculture is a rehabilitation and conservational approach to food and farming systems that focuses on improving water cycle, restoring top soil, increasing biodiversity, raising nutritional value, and strengthening vitality and health of farm soil. It is a holistic approach to farming that focuses on restoring soils which have been degraded by overuse and excessive use of artificial fertilizers and pesticides. Regenerative agriculture aims to alleviate the adverse consequences of farming including desertification, salinization, decarbonization, and erosion among others by rebuilding organic matter in the soil using grazing and farming techniques.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report are:

• General Mills Inc.

• Cargill, Inc.

• Danone S.A.

• Grounded

• Regen AG

• Nestlé S.A

Market Overview:

As the global population continues to grow, agricultural production must also keep pace with it. Over the coming 40 years, agricultural emissions will increase by approximately 60% so that humanity can be supplied with food in appropriate quantity and quality. Various studies predict strong population growth within 30 years. According to estimates that number will be approximately 9–11 billion by 2050.

The Regenerative Agriculture market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Regenerative Agriculture market.

Market Segmentation

The global Regenerative Agriculture industry is also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help readers benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Regenerative Agriculture industry. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Regenerative Agriculture industry.

In Market Segmentation

By Practice, the report covers-

• Aquaculture

• Agroecology

• Agroforestry

• Biochar

By applications, the report covers the following uses-

• Carbon Sequestration

• Nutrient Cycling

• Biodiversity

The report considers the following years:

Historical years: 2018-2019

Base year: 2020

Estimated year: 2030

Forecasts Period: 2021-2030

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

The major regions in the global Regenerative Agriculture market mapped in the report are as follows:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Chile

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

