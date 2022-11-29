South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 22, 2022

Chick-fil-A Supply Establishing Distribution Center in Lexington County

$80 Million Investment Will Create 165 New Jobs

COLUMBIA – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs.

Founded in 2020, Chick-fil-A Supply supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain. Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider focused on understanding and meeting the unique needs of Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, Chick-fil-A Supply’s Lexington County facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to accommodate customers and will also address distribution complexities such as frequent, high-volume delivery, varied delivery environments and rapidly evolving needs.

Operations are expected to begin in 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Chick-fil-A Supply team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Our new distribution center in Lexington County provides us with a tremendous opportunity to grow our business and create jobs that will attract diverse talent from across the region. We’re excited to expand our footprint in South Carolina with an investment in the local community that helps us serve our franchise operators, licensees and their teams.” -Chick-fil-A Supply Executive Director Josh Grote

“We are excited that Chick-fil-A Supply chose to locate its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The Midlands region – with its central location and infrastructure access – is an ideal location for a distribution operation of this magnitude. We look forward to the impact Chick-fil-A Supply will make in Lexington County, the Midlands and across South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud to have Chick-fil-A Supply establish its newest distribution operation in South Carolina. The jobs the company is creating in the area will benefit Lexington County, the Midlands region and the entire state. We welcome Chick-fil-A Supply to Lexington County and know they will accomplish great things in the community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Chick-fil-A Supply’s distribution center is a wonderful addition to the South Carolina agribusiness industry and the Midlands community. Our agribusiness sector continues to grow and thrive.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

Chick-fil-A Supply Establishing Distribution Center in Lexington County [pdf]