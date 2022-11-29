A Journey Through the Pandemic
Tear away the glamour of the present and travel back in time to one of the most pivotal events in global health history.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diseases like COVID-19 have brought the world to its knees, closing international borders and physically separating countries. It was not the first virus to afflict the planet, but rather one of many that have since been eradicated. Smallpox was first recorded in the fourth century CE when the new world was just beginning to create trade between nations and countries. The virus spread throughout the ages due to intercontinental trade until it was finally eradicated in 1980.
Early Physicians were baffled by the long overdue problem that has plagued their world, physicians such as Dr. Edward Jenner, as mentioned in the book written by Dr. Barbara ten Brink, sought a solution to the global pandemic that afflicted their time. The book describes Dr. Edward Jenner's life and the contributions made by the doctor's efforts to combat smallpox and find solutions to the world's ongoing smallpox problem at the time.
A well-written and researched book that gives readers a glimpse into the late Doctor Edward Jenner's life!
As a science teacher for almost five decades, Dr. Barbara ten Brink presents a book that beautifully talks about the life of one of her heroes, Dr. Edward Jenner, and his contribution to science. She wishes that the book may inspire scholars and future scientists to persevere in their studies and careers.
Ready to read about a world ravaged by a seemingly never-ending pandemic? Curious as to how smallpox was eradicated? Read about Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s biography of Doctor Edward Jenner entitled During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner. Available on Amazon.
