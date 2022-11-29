Healthcare Technology Management Market Growing at 15.2% CAGR to be Worth US$ 12.77 Bn by 2030: Business Market Insights

Healthcare Technology Management Market

The Healthcare Technology Management Market is expected to hit US$ 12.77 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Technology Management Market 2022 - 2030 report offers insights into the newest growth and trends. It summarizes crucial aspects of the market, with target on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and operations. Healthcare Technology Management market 2022 - 2030 offers qualitative as well as quantitative information data relating to the factors, challenges, and opportunities that may define the expansion of the market over the forecast period. The report aims to supply a further illustration of the newest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Top Key Players Listed in the Healthcare Technology Management Market 2022 - 2030 Report Are:

• GE Healthcare

• TRIMEDX

• Siemens Healthineers

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Sodexo

• Crothall Healthcare

• Agility Inc

• RENOVO Solutions

• ABM Industries Incorporated

Healthcare Technology Management Market Segmentation:

Service Type:

• Maintenance & Repair

• Capital Planning

• Integrated Software Platform

• Labor Management

• Supply Chain

• Cyber Security

• Quality & Regulatory Compliance

Facility Type

• Acute Care Facility

• Post-Acute Care Facility

• Non-Acute Care Facility

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

The Healthcare Technology Management Market 2022 - 2030 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

Recent strategic developments in healthcare technology management market:

The healthcare technology management market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In 2021, Modern Biomedical & Imaging, Inc. a leading provider of asset management and healthcare technology management services was acquired by InterMed Group.

• In 2020, Google introduced artificial intelligence tools for healthcare organizations to search through medical documentation. Google Healthcare Natural Language API and AutoML Entity Extraction tools for healthcare, aim to reduce stress and increase back-office and clinical practice productivity .

• In 2018, Trimedx acquired Aramark. Aramark’s healthcare technologies business (HCT), allows TRIMEDX to deliver its proprietary technology-driven solutions to a broader set of healthcare customers, improving clinical & financial results, and also enhance device security and compliance. This acquisition has helped TRIMEDX to broaden and strengthen its presence in the healthcare technology services market.

Reason to buy this report:

• Understand the Current and future of the Healthcare Technology Management Market in both Established and rising markets.

• The report enlightens the massive patterns, causes, and impact factors globally and regionally.

• The latest developments within the Healthcare Technology Management market and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

• It looks into vital developments like extensions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions on the horizon.

• Analysis the market's potential, preferred position, opportunity, difficulty, restrictions, and hazards on a world and regional level.

Customized Analysis report:

We offer clients specialized report services that take into consideration the most variables influencing the development of the worldwide Market. Feel free to call or drop your requirement to get the get customized research report.

