Cloudbric, improving Rule Sets for AWS WAF

Cloudbric’s Rule sets for AWS WAF : OWASP Top 10 Rule Set, Malicious IP reputation Rule Set.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric, a company specializing in cloud security solutions, has announced the results of its internal benchmark test and the plans to update Cloudbric’s Rule Sets listed on AWS Marketplace for Amazon Web Service Web Application Firewall (AWS WAF) for the purpose of providing an improved service.

Cloudbric developed its Rule Sets based on over 16 years of experience and know-how in the security industry and Cloudbric WAF+’s intelligent logic-based detection engine which has been acknowledged to be leading the market share of the APAC. Also, by utilizing the system of Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), the threat DB is continuously updated to reinforce the Rule Sets.

Managed Rules for AWS WAF – OWASP Top 10 Rule Set pinpoints abnormal patterns and behaviors that are defined by OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities such as SQL Injections or Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) from millions of traffic logs. Because the Rule Set is based on the intelligent logic-based detection engine, it has a lower false positive rate compared to its competitors. This was evident from the benchmark test performed with WAFER, Cloudbric Lab’s security evaluation service, as the Rule Set showed a 20% higher detection rate than other competitors.

Cloudbric Managed Rules for AWS WAF - Malicious IP Reputation Rule Set. To respond to intelligent and advanced cyberattacks, Cloudbric performs a reputation analysis based on the threat IP information collected and processed from more than 700,000 sites in 95 countries on a daily basis, preventing cyberthreats even before causing damage. Also, as a member of CTA, Cloudbric utilizes the Threat Intelligence shared by the CTA to continuously reinforce the Threat DB.

Taejoon stated, “We believe these Rule Sets will provide and additional layer of security for the AWS WAF service. It will help customers establishing web security policies to protect their resources from cyberattacks.” He added, “We will continue to work hard to develop a variety of Rule Sets to provide an additional layer of security to the already secure AWS cloud.”

The above two Rule Sets for AWS WAF are listed on AWS Marketplace, a curated digital software catalogue that allows customers to test, deploy and procure third-party software through their AWS management console.