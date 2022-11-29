Strategies For Global Omega-3 Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Omega-3 Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

According to ‘Omega-3 Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the omega-3 market size is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2021 to $2.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.07%. As per TBRC’s omega-3 market research the market size is expected to grow to $3.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03%. The growing demand for immunity-boosting dietary supplements worldwide will drive the Omega-3 global market.

The omega 3 market consists of sales of omega 3 products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the sorts of fatty acids that play an important role in the human body. Omega 3 is available in fatty fish, fish oils, flax seeds, chia seeds, linseed oil, and walnuts. It has a number of health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, lowering triglycerides, slowing the formation of plaque within the arteries, lowering the risk of abnormal cardiac rhythm, lowering the risk of coronary failure and stroke, and lowering the risk of sudden cardiac death in people with heart disease.

Global Omega-3 Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the omega-3 global market. Manufacturers operating in the omega-3 global market is focusing on utilizing advanced technologies to remove environmental pollutants, minimizing oxidation and concentrating the omega-3 content in the final product to assure optimal delivery of the healthy parameters.

Global Omega-3 Market Segments

The global omega-3 market is segmented:

By Type: Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

By Source: Plant Source, Vegetable Oil, Nuts and Seeds, Soy, Marine Source, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Others

By Application Outlook: Supplements and Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Others

By Geography: The omega-3 global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Omega-3 Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides omega-3 global market overviews, omega-3 market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global omega-3 market, omega-3 market share, omega-3 market segments and geographies, omega-3 market trends, omega-3 global market players, omega-3 global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Omega-3 Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, Lonza, Epax, Croda International Plc, Golden Omega, Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS, Orkla Health, Bioprocess Algae Llc, Polaris, Corbion, Omega Protein Corporation, Cargill Inc, Evonik, and Unilever.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

