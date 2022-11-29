Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,303 in the last 365 days.

Actor Linda Collins Set to Perform in Several New Film and TV Productions

Linda Collins

Linda Collins

Linda Collins headshot

Linda Collins headshot

Linda Collins full

Linda Collins full

Starring Roles and TV Series Appearances Abound For Tantalizing Talent

Actor Linda Collins continues to make a mark on the industry with several accolade-collecting films and striking series that are currently in production or wrapped”
— PR
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Linda Collins continues to make a mark on the industry with several accolade-collecting films and striking series that are currently in production or wrapped.

For example, Linda stars as a series regular in “Clique”, an indie original Biopic LGBTQ+ series (Ish Productions), where she plays Katherine Reed-Bangel, which started shooting on November 12. Linda also stars as mob boss woman Tiffany in Omar Moore's crime thriller series “Paper” , currently in production.

Recently, Linda wrapped her starring role as Marigold in the short film “The Prof”, alongside Lukas Hasell (The Blacklist) as The Prof and produced by Intention Films and Media, Debra Markowitz, Director/writer and John Marean, videographer. The film “CUTTER” Eden Wright's new short, featuring Linda as an unapologetic hair salon owner , that she finished earlier this year, screened at the Chelsea Film Festival and is beginning its festival run in earnest.

Additionally, Linda did a guest spot on an episode of Debra Markowitz’ “A Couple of Guys” series playing Roxanne, starring Lukas Hassell (The Blacklist) and Sal Rendino (Billions).

Earlier this year, “Three for the Road”, where Linda has a starring role and is Executive Producer, was an Official Selection and/or an Award Winner at many Film Festivals including New York Independent Cinema Awards, LA Independent Women Film Awards, Amsterdam Short Film Festival, Arthouse Festival of Beverly Hills, the Brightside Tavern Film Festival and appeared in several others.

Currently in pre-production, Linda is cast in a co-starring role as Helga in writer/director Andre Irias’ “Walkure”, a historical short film set in World War 2 Germany. Linda previously partnered with Irias on the multiple award winning “Perception”, which is currently on Amazon Prime. Linda is also cast in the upcoming comedy feature Crazy Athol as hit woman Roxanne, currently in pre-production, and set to shoot in 2023.

For More on Linda Collins, VISIT:

Facebook
Website
IMDB
Instagram

Rick Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
+ +1 516-729-6872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Actor Linda Collins Set to Perform in Several New Film and TV Productions

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.