Online Exam Proctoring Market to Exhibit 16+CAGR; Global Trends, Size, Share, Regional Analysis and Forecast till 2028

The Online Exam Proctoring Market is valued at US$ 1,742.95 million by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2028; Says The Insight Partners.

The newly added report entitled "Online Exam Proctoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028-COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type,End User and Geography" features an extensive study on the market, exploring its key aspects. Global Online Exam Proctoring Market is valued at US$ 706.23 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,742.95 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2028.The report provides a thorough analysis of the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints in the global Online Exam Proctoring Market. The report concentrates on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures.



Online Exam Proctoring Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Comprobo; Examity, Inc.; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; Mettl; ProctorEdu LLC; Proctortrack; Meazure Inc.; PSI Services LLC; and Talview Inc. are among the leading online exam proctoring market players profiled in the market report. Several other essential online exam proctoring market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In June 2020, Meazure Inc announced the acquisition of Scantron’s Certification and Licensure Business. The acquisition consists of Scantron’s Certification and Licensure Business’s test center network, related assessment software, psychometrics, exam development, and client services and solutions. Through this acquisition, Meazure stated that Meazure Learning will broaden their offering for professional certification and licensure testing, and it aims for continued growth by augmenting remote proctoring with a scaled global test center network and expanded exam development services.

In November 2021, Meazure Inc announced a partnership with Lineup Management Services LLC. Under this partnership, the company provided Meazure’s customers with an enhanced test development solution.



AI-Based Online Proctoring Solution to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Online Exam Proctoring Market Growth during Forecast Period

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled automated proctoring solution excludes the need to have onsite human proctors/invigilators and confirms that there is no impersonation and/or cheating. Using the webcam, the solution monitors the test takers during the exam and warns the users in case of aberrant behavior, these augments academic integrity and minimizes human biases. Pattern recognition, voice recognition, facial recognition, eye movement detection, plane detection, mouth detection, and other various AI technologies are used for online exam proctoring such as pattern recognition, voice recognition, facial recognition, eye movement detection, plane detection, and mouth detection, among others. AI-based proctoring software detects suspicious noises; unusual body movements; and extra devices, such as phones, tablets, and smartwatches, etc. during the exam time and in the testing area.



The online exam proctoring market growth in Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive rates during 2022–2028. The presence of developing economies with steady growth and rising adoption of innovative and advanced technologies makes Asia Pacific the world’s fastest-growing region. Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the major contributors to the growth of the market in this region. The swift advancements in technologies, digitalization of economies, and support of governments are a few factors contributing to the smooth evolution of these economies from a developing to a developed stage. Seoul National University, the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Osaka University, Australian National University, the University of Queensland, Tsinghua University, the National University of Singapore, the Indian Institute of Science, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are among the top universities present in the region. This generates opportunities for online exam proctoring market players to provide their proctoring solutions and gain traction in the market.

Online Exam Proctoring Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Online Exam Proctoring Market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Online Exam Proctoring Market report comes into play.



Online Exam Proctoring Market: Industry Overview

The online exam proctoring market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography.

Based on type, the market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring.

In terms of end user, the market is segmented into schools & universities, enterprises, and government.

Geographically, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and LATAM.

The online exam proctoring market in Europe is growing significantly. Europe comprises developed economies such as Germany, France, and the UK. The governments of these countries have been taking various initiatives to integrate advanced technologies into education services.

