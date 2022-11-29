The Global Cookies Market to Boom USD 49.60 Billion Value by 2027
Product Description:
The global cookies market size was valued at USD 34.08 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 49.60 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.
A cookie is a baked or cooked snack or dessert that is typically small, flat, and sweet. It usually contains flour, sugar, egg, and some type of oil, fat, or butter. It may include other ingredients such as raisins, oats, chocolate chips, nuts, etc. The cookies are sweet crunchy chewy ready for just about anything you can imagine. Chocolate, nuts, fruits, and grains create contrasting flavors and textures that can satisfy even the most particular sweet tooth. There are ten basic types of cookies such as bar cookies, drop cookies, filled cookies, fired cookies, molded cookies, no-bake cookies, pressed cookies, refrigerator cookies, rolled cookies, and sandwich cookies.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the cookies market. The increasing demand for bakery-based products among the population is driving the market’s revenue. The increasing demand for healthy cookies drives market growth. The increasing disposable incomes drive market growth. The increasing demand for oats and digestive cookies and gluten-free cookies will also witness a surge owing to the mass population’s changing lifestyle to drive the market growth. The rising product awareness campaign to drive market growth. The growing demand for several cafes, consumers preferable as a light snacking item, and attractive packaging format initiated by the manufacturers is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing number of tea and coffee shops all over the globe drives the market growth.
Restraints:
The rising manufacturing cost and price related to the cost of raw materials are the major factors to restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Cookies Market - By Product:
• Molded
• Rolled
• Bar
• Drop
Based on the product: The Bar Cookies segment was recorded as the largest market share in the cookies market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Cookies Market - By Distribution channel:
• Retailer
• Shopping Malls
• Specialty Stores
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Convenience Store
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The Retailer held the largest share of the cookies market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Cookies Market – By Packaging:
• Rigid Packaging
• Flexible Packaging
Based on the packaging: The Flexible Packaging segment held the largest share market in the cookies market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Cookies Market – By Ingredient:
• Chocolate
• Chocolate Chip
• Oatmeal
• Butter
• Cream
• Ginger
• Coconut
• Honey
• Other Ingredients
Based on the ingredient: The Oatmeal segment held the largest share market in the cookies market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
Europe is the largest growing region in the cookies market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe has a high availability in the countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy Spain, Russia, Austria, Turkey, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity cookies market and the increasing concerns over glutamic disorders and lactose intolerance and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growth of the income of the people in the region drives the region’s market growth. Italy is the largest market supporting the growth of cookies. There has been rapid growth in the cookies market in the region leading to global market growth.
Latest Industry Developments:
• In February 2021, Nestle SA has launched new Milkybar Cookies that offer a tasty twist and a creamier filling that immediately melts in the mouth. The cookie is available in two sizes and bags.
• In January 2020, The Campbell Soup Co. introduced its Pepperidge Farm brand into the gluten-free segment with the launch of gluten-free Farmhouse Thin and Crispy milk chocolate chip cookies and butter crisp cookies.
• In July 2019, The Ferrero Group announced that it had completed its previously announced acquisition of the cookie, fruit, and fruit-flavored snack, ice cream cone, and pie crust businesses from Kellogg Company.
