Edge Computing Market Growth 2022-2027, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Edge Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on edge computing market size.

What are the growth prospects of the edge computing industry?

The global edge computing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.6% during 2022-2027.

What is edge computing ?

Edge computing is a distributed information technology (IT) architecture that brings enterprise applications closer to data sources, such as local edge servers and the internet of things (IoT). It involves data analysis, storage, and management and networking and helps minimize the frequency of processes running on the cloud and transmits them to local devices. It is used to ingest data generated from nearby endpoint devices and uses machine learning (ML) programs to analyze and direct the data in response to the analysis. It deploys applications to all edge locations reliably and seamlessly and facilitates openness and flexibility to adopt evolving needs. Edge computing also harnesses in-device computing capability to provide predictive analysis in real-time and allows companies to manage and use physical assets and create new interactive human experiences. Besides this, it serves as an alternative to sending endpoint-generated data to on-premises and on-cloud centralized servers for processing. It reduces unnecessary administrators, saves the associated costs, and deploys software where needed. It also assists in delivering substantial business benefits, including faster insights, improved response time, and better bandwidth availability. As it holds limited data sets that cannot be used by hackers, it provides enhanced data security and privacy. At present, several organizations are adopting edge computing to minimize bandwidth use, server resources, and associated costs.

Market Trends

The significant growth in the internet of things (IoT) and associated devices and the rising need for computing solutions with low latency represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for edge computing in hospitals, factories, and retail locations that use critical systems to process sensitive data reliably and safely is fueling the growth of the market. In addition, edge computing assists real-time applications in analyzing and processing collected data. This, coupled with the increasing applications of edge computing in smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, augmented reality (AR), security and vigilance, and environmental monitoring, is creating a favorable market outlook. In addition, healthcare providers employ edge computing to convert data into new insights and help improve patient outcomes and deliver financial and operational value, which is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of multiaccess edge computing (MEC) that facilitates proximity, ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and virtualization is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the advent of 5G networks and numerous frameworks for IoT solutions, are anticipated to drive the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Digi International Inc.

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

BFSI

Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

