ARC (Association of Related Churches) Recaps the First Episode of UNSCRIPTED

ARC (Association of Related Churches) Executive Director Dino Rizzo hosted pastor Wayne Francis for the organization's first episode of UNSCRIPTED.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC (Association of Related Churches) is proud to announce the successful airing of the first episode of its new web series called UNSCRIPTED. The series follows Dino Rizzo, Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), as he visits with incredible pastors and leaders throughout the world.

The leaders who sit and talk with Rizzo all serve and give their lives to the cause of Jesus Christ, making a huge difference in their communities as a result.

The basis of UNSCRIPTED is to have a raw, honest discussion surrounding leadership, relationships, struggles, and church planting. As the title of the series foreshadows, the episodes are entirely unscripted, real conversations with Rizzo and his guests.

For the first episode of UNSCRIPTED, Rizzo welcomed Wayne Francis, who, along with his wife, Classy, leads The Life Church New York. Part of the episode was filmed outside a newly-purchased CVS in White Plains, New York, where the church will operate.

The discussion revolved around Francis' experiences as a pastor in an urban context, as well as the highs he's experienced due to his community impact and the lows he experienced in his life while suffering from depression.

Francis said pastoring isn't easy in his location, a city that he called a "rotisserie" area -- meaning it's a slow cook.

"It's not add water and stir church growth," he said as he laughed.

In ARC's first episode of UNSCRIPTED, listeners hear about a variety of topics, including how to keep a positive attitude when facing challenges, innovative ways to reach the community, how to structure church life around the pace of its location, how to partner with others to achieve a healthy life, and how Francis' future looks collaborative.

Francis also shares his secrets to avoiding controversy and keeping his joy with listeners.

UNSCRIPTED fits perfectly with ARC’s overall mission of supporting independent churches around the country in their aims to spread the word of Jesus.

To watch the first episode of the UNSCRIPTED series featuring Dino Rizzo and Wayne Francis, visit ARC (Association of Related Churches)'s YouTube page.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to launch, connect and equip churches, and to see a thriving church in every community.

In 2000, ARC was founded to resource couples to start life-giving churches. Since its beginning, ARC has expanded into a multi-faceted, global organization while staying true to its core mission. As of Fall 2022, ARC has planted more than 1,000 churches. Supported by a diverse community and independent churches, ARC celebrates all God is doing through the local church.