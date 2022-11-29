Dr. Michael E. Gribetz Awarded As Top Doc By NY Top Docs For 2022

Board Certified Urologist, Dr. Michael E. Gribetz has been reviewed and approved by NY Top Docs for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Michael E. Gribetz is a board certified Urologist with over 40 years of clinical experience. Dr. Gribetz has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NY Top Docs for 2022. He is an attending urologic surgeon at the Mount Sinai Medical Center and an Assistant Clinical Professor at its medical school.

Dr. Gribetz's clinical expertise combines compassionate personalized medical care in a private office setting with state of the art medical testing and surgical procedures, often performed in his in-office certified operating suite, alleviating the stress and anxiety of the hospital experience.

"One of the rewards of private practice Urology is the long term relationships with patients and their families, many of whom I've known for decades. This increasingly unique environment is valued by my patients who too often are exposed to large mass production clinics," says Dr. Gribetz.

He has been on the cutting edge in performing in his office the minimally invasive Urolift procedure for the treatment of BPH. He is also widely acclaimed for providing his patients with state of the art diagnostic tools and treatment alternatives for benign and malignant diseases of the prostate, kidney and bladder.

His interests include the management of benign prostatic hypertrophy, prostate cancer sexual dysfunction, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, female urology, and the performance of vasectomies.

Dr. Gribetz has been honored repeatedly by Castle Connolly America's Best Doctors, New York Times Superdocs, New York Magazine Best Doctors, and of course, NY Top Docs.

To learn more about Dr. Michael E. Gribetz, please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/michael-gribetz/

