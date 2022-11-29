Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market Size Hit USD 884.2 Mn by 2027 Says, The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners 2022

Use of medical grade collagen in reconstructive surgery serves to be an opportunity for the medical and research grade collagen market growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical and Research Grade Collagen market is accounted to US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the application segment, the bone graft segment accounted for the largest share in the global medical and research grade collagen market. The adoption of bone grafting surgical procedures to replace missing bones and repair bone fractures which are extremely complex, and pose a significant health risk to the patient is gaining wider acceptance in the orthopaedic field. Collagen is used in bone grafts as it has a triple helical structure which makes it a very strong molecule. This makes it an ideal bio-material to replace broken bones, without compromising on the structural integrity of the skeleton. The rising use of bio-materials such as collagen in the preparation of bone grafts is expected to drive global medical and research grade collagen market.

Download sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007516/

The market for global medical and research grade collagen is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global medical and research grade collagen market include Advanced Biomatrix Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Croda International Plc, DSM, INNOCOLL, Integra Lifesciences, Nitta Gelatin Na Inc. and Rousselot among others.

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global Medical and Research Grade Collagen market. The demand for medical and research grade collagen is projected to boost in these countries over the forecast period, mainly due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the people. The higher health expenditure of the people due to high income further leads to an increasing demand for medical and research grade collagen in the Europe region.

Collagen is the major fibrous protein in the extra-cellular matrix and connective tissues. More than 80% of the skin is composed of collagen. Collagen is also the main component of the ligaments and tendons. Collagen can be used as a biological skin substitute. Biological properties such as low antigenicity, no toxicity and minimal biodegradation make it a favorable biomaterial in applications such as reconstructive surgeries. Collagen scaffolds have been widely used in the field of tissue engineering. However, the poor mechanical property of collagen scaffolds has limited its applications in tissue engineering and reconstructive surgery to some extent. To overcome this shortcoming, collagen scaffolds are being cross-linked by chemical or physical processes or modified with natural or synthetic polymers and inorganic materials. Collagen is used to form a matrix of regenerating tissues for treating burn injuries, and growing damaged tissues. The rise in the aging population across the world, and growing incidences of age related diseases such as osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis, cancer etc. is expected to drive the market for bio-materials such as collagen used in reconstructive surgeries.

Inquiry Before Buying at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007516/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Growing demand from pharmaceutical and medical industry is expected to boost the demand for medical and research grade collagen

Collagen is a widely recognized biomaterial used in the pharmaceutical and health care industry. Collagen can be molded into artificial implants, and scaffolds for regeneration of tissues owing to their excellent biocompatibility. The use of collagen as excipients for various forms of drugs, and as vector systems for the controlled release of active substances in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the sales of pharmaceutical and medical grade collagen. It is also used to enhance the elasticity and suppleness of the skin by repairing damage caused to skin by aging and exposure to sunlight and UV radiation. The primary medical application of collagen is catgut suture, which is derived from the intestinal collagen of bovines. Catgut sutures are used to promote wound healing. Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is anticipated to grow as it is widely used in surgical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries. Moreover, high demand for good-quality native collagen used as an ingredient in formulating creams and ointments as an anti-aging agent and skin rejuvenator is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The gelatin segment accounted for the largest share in the global medical and research grade collagen market. Gelatin is the heat-denatured type of collagen protein which contains collagen, which is used to make cartilage and bone. It is widely used as a common ingredient in several products such as food, cosmetics, medicine, and vaccines. During the past few years, research institutes were involved in bringing major innovations in regenerative medicine, cell research, and transplantation. The advanced techniques of combining gelatin with cells are making new treatment methods more effective.

Place an Order Copy of This Report (Single User License) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007516/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com