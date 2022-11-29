Submit Release
Vehicles Report Joins the Black Friday Trend

Vehicles Report's Black Friday campaign is now underway, used car dealers and buyers can save up to 60% on vehicle history reports and window stickers

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Used car shoppers looking for accurate information about any used car brand can save extra dollars this November by taking advantage of Vehicles Report biggest black Friday deals. It’s free to use, users only need to provide an email address, the VIN number, and a phone number for support (optional).

How to Benefit
Visit Vehicles Report.
Provide the VIN number and other information and click “Check VIN”
Click “Get Your Report” to go to the checkout page.
A successful payment will redirect customers to their dashboard where the report will be generated. NB: Users can also run a VIN check by license plate search (US Only).

Vehicles Report vehicle history report is populated with vital information and records about a vehicle’s past. Vehicles Report VIN check tool accurately collects rich vehicle data from trusted sources to provide detailed and very comprehensive vehicle history.

In the industry, Vehicles Report, by far, offers the most affordable vehicle history report including auction records and photos. The black Friday deal offers used car dealers the best chance to amass a lot of VIN check credits in their accounts at the lowest prices. Besides, the Vehicles Report window sticker, also known as the Monroney sticker, is a small label that lists the original features of any used vehicle when it was manufactured. This is very useful when looking to confirm one or more features of a car, or there is a need to know the MSRP of a car (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) which could help car buyers to negotiate a better price for the vehicle.

About Vehicles Report
Vehicles Report is a leading provider of vehicle data solutions for all types of vehicles, including classic cars. They are focused on providing used car shoppers across the globe with affordable and detailed vehicle history reports and window stickers.

