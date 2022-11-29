Swabs Collection Kit Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast | US$ 5641.68 million by 2028 with CAGR 4.5%

Swabs Collection Kit Market Forecast to 2028 Global Analysis – by Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, etc.) and Application (Microbiology and Other)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Swabs Collection Kit Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 4,141.32 million in 2021 to US$ 5,641.68 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the rising number of COVID-19 cases and increasing demand for accurate and modern swabs collection kits. However, the lack of skilled professionals and limitation of swabs collection methods for instance, the rate of false-negative results in reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction testing is a great concern to hinder the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic was initially detected in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and it has since spread to over 100 nations, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency. Although the healthcare sector had witnessed SARS, H1N1, and other outbreaks in the last few years, the severity of the COVID-19 has made the situation more complicated due to its mode of transmission. North America has been witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak. Samples are taken from places likely to have high virus concentration, using a swab to collect samples from the back of the nose or mouth or through a bronchoalveolar lavage to collect samples from deep inside the lungs. Thus, swab collection is a vital step in effectively diagnosing an active infection of the novel coronavirus in the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) have established standard methods and recommendations for manufacturers to create COVID-19 sample collection and transport kits. With the rising number of hospitals expanding their testing capabilities, the demand for swab collection kits is escalating across the globe.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. In Asia Pacific, India is the largest market for swabs collection kits. The market growth in Asia Pacific is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases., the lack of skilled professionals and limitation of swabs collection methods for instance, the rate of false-negative results in reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction testing is a great concern to hinder the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Players: BD; Puritan Medical Products; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; HiMedia Laboratories; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Hardy Diagnostics; VIRCELL S.L; BTNX, Inc.; Formlabs, and Lucence Diagnostics are among the leading companies operating in the swabs collection kit market.

In terms of type, the swabs collection kit market is segmented into nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, and others. Based on Application, the swabs collection kit market is segmented into microbiology laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, home tests, and others. Geographically, the swabs collection kit market is segmented into five regions—North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South and Central America).

