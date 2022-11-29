Bluetooth Speaker Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Scope, Analysis, Forecast 2022-2027

On account of these factors, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bluetooth Speaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global Bluetooth speaker market size reached US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. On account of these factors, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Industry Overview:

Bluetooth speakers represent wireless audio devices that offer numerous benefits over conventional wired speakers, including hassle-free maintenance, optimum functionality and durability, high compatibility, minimal space requirement, convenience for outdoor applications, etc. In line with this, they can be easily connected with other Bluetooth-enabled instruments, such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc. Consequently, portable and fixed variants are extensively used in device-to-device connection for both residential and commercial purposes.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market/requestsample

Global Bluetooth Speaker Market Trends:

The increasing penetration of smartphones, high-speed internet, and the internet of things (IoT)-based devices and the widespread adoption of video and audio streaming applications are among the key factors stimulating the bluetooth speaker market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences from traditional wired instruments towards lighter, portable, and compact speakers are positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the inflating popularity of Bluetooth speakers among the millennial population, owing to their compatibility with other consumer electronic devices, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising need for low-maintenance and battery-supported devices and the introduction of novel consumer electronics, such as Bluetooth speakers, are further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing integration of Bluetooth speakers with hands-free calling, voice control systems, in-car infotainment systems, home theatre, etc., the emerging trend of smart homes, and extensive investments in R&D activities by leading manufacturers are also catalyzing the global market. Furthermore, the development of AI-based equipment, including Alexa and Echo, as well as audio-based technologies, on account of various technological advancements, is expected to fuel the bluetooth speaker market over the forecasted period.

Bluetooth Speaker Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

Based On Portability:

Portable

Fixed

Based On Type:

Smart Bluetooth Speakers

Conventional Bluetooth Speakers

Based On Price:

Low

Medium

High

Based On Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players:

Bose Corporation

Edifier International Limited

Harman International Industries

LG Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Polk Audio

Samsung

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.KG

Sony Corporation

boAt

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bluetooth-speaker-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Report 2023-2028: https://bit.ly/3V7TBmv

Global Cling Films Market Report 2023-2028: https://bit.ly/3rBkW4x

Global Vending Machine Market Report 2023-2028: https://bit.ly/3DsotWU

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Report 2023-2028: http://bit.ly/3paPqsM

Global IoT Insurance Market Report 2023-2028: https://bit.ly/3eu2y6o

Global Lignin Products Market Report 2023-2028: https://bit.ly/32tG5DW

Global Elevator Modernization Market Report 2023-2028: http://bit.ly/3FtGGnn

Global Dishwasher Tablets Market Report 2023-2028: http://bit.ly/3JnidTe

Global Robot Software Market Report 2023-2028: https://bit.ly/3sH7NpM

Global Infrared Detector Market Report 2023-2028: https://bit.ly/3nx9lRq

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.