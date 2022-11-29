Medical Sterile Swabs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027

Medical Sterile Swabs Market for Non-woven Swabs Segment to Hold Highest CAGR During 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sterile medical swab is a small stick with sterile cotton at the end, used for OB/GYN, surgeries, dental, or other medical applications. It is also used as an absorbent pad in surgery and applying medicine to clean wounds, apply the medication, or collect specimens. Medical swabs are sterile to protect the integrity of the samples. They often have a re-sealable sterile container or bag to maintain that integrity during handling and transportation to the laboratory.

The Medical Sterile Swabs Market is expected to reach US$ 4,586.05 million by 2027 from US$ 2,663.03million in 2019;it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. A broader applications of medical sterile swab, growing demand of sterile swab for SARS-CoV-2 detection, and 3D printed sterile swabs are the factors driving the growth of the medical sterile swabs market; however, the challenges associated with sterile swab hinders the market growth.

3M; BD; Biosigma S.p.A; Dynarex Corporation; Lynn Peavey Company; MWE; Puritan Medical Products; FL MEDICAL s.r.l.; Super Brush LLC; and Copan Italia S.p.A.are among the leading companies operating in the medical sterile swabsmarket.The companies have adopted inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios to meet the rising demand for the medical sterile swabsand services.

For instance, in July 2020, 3M has collaborated with the Sikes Lab to mutually develop the rapid COVID-19 test,along with establishing novel processes for scaling it. The collaborative efforts are determined to analyze result’s accuracy provided in within 10 minutes by the test. Based on the result, the company is likely to enhance its production.

Based on product, the medical sterile swabs market is segmented into cotton tipped swabs, foam tipped swabs, non-woven swabs, and others. The cotton tipped swabs segment held the largest share of the market in 2019;however, non-woven swabs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.The non-woven swabs segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate because it is more absorbent than the woven swabs; hence, it assist in better cleaning of wounds. Moreover, they have a small wicking effect, have less lint,loose fibers; therefore they are widely accepted in the medical applications.

