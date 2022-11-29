Pasta Market Size, Global Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

The global Pasta Market is expected to reach US$ 25.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.1% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global pasta market size reached US$ 22.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.1% during 2022-2027.

Pasta is a traditional Italian, carbohydrate-rich dish that is extruded or stamped into diverse shapes or sizes and then cooked in boiling hot water to maintain its structure and avoid mushiness. It is typically prepared of unleavened dough containing wheat flour, water, eggs, butter, and salt. It encompasses such as spaghetti, penne, macaroni, linguine, farfalle, fusilli, and lasagna as standard pasta types. These variants are enriched with selenium, manganese, fiber, copper, proteins, and omega-3, which reduces the risk of high blood pressure. Consequently, pasta is served with sauce, incorporated in salads with other ingredients, and added to soups or stuffed with meat, cheese, or vegetables.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The global pasta market growth can be attributed to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers and the rising demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) food items with low sodium content and cholesterol levels. This is further influenced by growing western influences and the growing need for convenient-to-cook food products that can be prepared easily while ensuring minimal time consumption. Additionally, the incorporation of diverse herbs, spices, and vegetable, such as carrots and spinach by key players to introduce diverse product variants and their availability across several distribution channels are favoring the market growth. Moreover, the launch of organic, vegan, and gluten-free variants to meet consumers shifting tastes and preferences is impelling the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of new pasta recipes by high-end multi-cuisine restaurants and the fueling product consumption by the vegan and vegetarian population is propelling the market growth.

𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the global pasta market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Barilla Holding

• Grupo Ebro Puleva

• Nestle

• De Cecco

• Makfa

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global pasta market on the basis of product type, raw material, distribution channel and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Dried Pasta

• Chilled/Fresh Pasta

• Canned/Preserved Pasta

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝘄 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹:

• Durum Wheat Semolina

• Wheat

• Mix

• Barley

• Rice

• Maize

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Discounters

• Independent Small Groceries

• Online Stores

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

