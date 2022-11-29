AHP Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for 7th Consecutive Year

AHP certified as Great Place to Work

I am incredibly proud of our AHP staff and all they accomplish in bettering the public health system and enhancing the lives of vulnerable populations” — Neal Shifman, AHP CEO

SUDBURY, MA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) is proud to be a 2022-2023 Certified™ Great Place to Work®. This is the 7th year in a row AHP has received this honor, which is based entirely on what current employees report in anonymous surveys about their experience working at AHP.

AHP is headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts and has corporate offices in Pasadena, California and Chicago, Illinois. AHP’s remote staff live all over the United States and make up 75 percent of its employees.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

In addition to ranking AHP a “great place to work,” employees highly ranked AHP in areas including:

• People being willing to give extra effort.

• A sense of pride in what the company accomplishes.

• Customers rating AHP service as “Excellent.”

• Feeling management would only lay employees off as a last resort.

• Having the resources and equipment to do their job.

“We are thrilled to once again be Great Place to Work Certified, as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said AHP CEO Neal Shifman. “Our company has more than doubled in size in the last year, and we have put great effort into enhancing our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives."

“Our continued success is driven by our diverse team of dedicated and talented employees. I am incredibly proud of our AHP staff and all they accomplish

in bettering the public health system and enhancing the lives of vulnerable populations.”

LGBTQ+, female and male employees ranked AHP highly as a great place to work, as did various racial/ethnic groups of employees. In fact, 100 percent of Black, Hispanic/Latinx and Asian employees who answered the survey rated AHP a great place to work. The company also scored well among employees of all age demographics and company levels, and with both hourly and salaried staff.

This year AHP offered employees wellness events, volunteer opportunities for remote and in-office employees, bonuses and raises, a new “Perks” discount program, a bonus for staff to use for personal wellness, office parties, DEI trainings, DEI book and film clubs and more.

Visit AHP’s careers page at: AHP: Advocates for Human Potential Career (ahpnet.com); (https://www.ahpnet.com/Careers).