The Turkish Textile Show “i of the World” Will be Held in New York City
Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association - ITHIB- Announces its Textile Show, on January 17th and 18th 2023 at the Intercontinental NY BarclayNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITHIB announces its next Textile Show to take place on January 17th and 18th, 2023 at the Intercontinental New York Barclay.
Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association - ITHIB undertakes several crucial functions for the activities of the Turkish exporters abroad including organization trade delegations and trade shows internationally.
To be able to meet the needs of its members, and to cater to the needs of the US potential buyers, an organization in the USA will be held in January 2023.
During the event, “ i of the World'' will host selected and high quality suppliers and mills from all over Turkey, specializing in a wide range of product groups.
This special show will provide an opportunity for American professionals to meet Turkish exporters, selected among top manufacturers.
By successfully carrying out all production stages from raw material to final product, the Turkish textile sector has a privileged position on a global scale with its integrated production power of $90 billion.
The sector which follows global trends follows them very closely, and puts them into practice quickly, owes its trend thinking success to its dynamic infrastructure.
Reducing water consumption from cotton to final product, minimizing energy consumption, zero waste, corporate social responsibility, and reducing carbon footprint are among the most important priorities of the sector.
İTHİB, the roof organization of Turkish textile exports, underlines that it attaches great importance to the "Responsible Production and Consumption" heading of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal and carries out a very comprehensive study that will reveal the sustainability vision of the industry.
To join the event as a visitor, you can register at https://www.ioftheworld.com/en/register/21/i-of-the-world-new-york
About ITHIB:
Founded in 1986, Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association (ITHIB), is one of the four export associations under the General Secretariat of Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporters Associations. The Association represents and symbolizes the Turkish textile and apparel sector. As Istanbul has an important share in the textile trade ITHIB also has a vital role in the textile industry, with integrated production power, fast delivery, flexible production, fast fashion and trend thinking traits.
