BabyNamesPedia Explains Why Unique And Meaningful Baby Names Are The New Normal
BabyNamesPedia has finished the publication of monthly baby names for 2023. It is important for expectant parents to understand current trends for baby names.
Your name is the most important thing you own. Don't ever do anything to disgrace or cheapen it.”SINGAPORE, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is important to note the ongoing and modern trends in regards to meaningful and unique baby names on a monthly basis. Extensive research has been conducted since 1870 regarding the most popular and meaningful baby names in the US.
— Ben Hogan
In 2007, research shows that the number of children being given “top 10” or the more common baby names, fell below 10% for the first time in the recorded history of names for children. BabyNamesPedia has integrated the results of this research in conjunction with internal studies based on user habits and the user experience on the BabyNamesPedia website.
After gathering the data and analyzing the results, BabyNamesPedia has determined that the use of unique and meaningful baby names will continue at least throughout 2023. This is only part of the method for determining the best monthly baby names, though the research alone is well worth a better understanding.
Best Boomer Baby Names? According to research conducted by the Social Security Administration, which started as the Social Security Board in 1935, Baby Boomers were given very common names by their parents. The most popular names for babies born during the Boomer generation were James for boys and Mary for girls.
GenX Tends Towards Traditional Trends? Similarly, the babies born as part of Generation X or “Gen-X’ers” also have relatively common baby names. For Generation X, the most popular name for girls was Jennifer, while the most popular name for boys was Michael. There is certainly nothing wrong with these names, though they are for all intents and purposes, quite mundane in their commonality.
Millennials, Torn Between Two Trends? The millennial generation started off largely using many of the same names as the generations that went before them. A study conducted by San Diego State University in 2010 noticed a decline in the use of more common, even mundane baby names. The study noted that this trend actually began in 1950, but did not become prevalent until about the middle of the birthing period for the Millennial generation.
Gen Z Breaking Old Habits? The same San Diego State University study showed that in 1950, more than 30% of babies born were given “Top 10 Baby Names”, or the more popular and common names. This number, as previously noted, would drop below 10% for the first time for Generation Z in 2007.
What Is Driving The Trend In More Unique Baby Names?
There have been numerous psychological and sociological studies to ascertain what is driving the trend towards more unique and meaningful baby names. These studies regarding trends for naming newborn children have been conducted across the globe. Surprisingly perhaps, there are many common factors across different nations.
The most common reason for more unique and meaningful names, as evidenced by research conducted at the University of Arizona and repeated around the world, is a fierce sense of independence. The selection of unique and meaningful baby names increased in more rural areas and other isolated regions.
This practice can be seen on display in certain areas of the Western United States where cowboys and the proverbial Western lifestyle are more prevalent. Additional evidence was seen in the Western provinces of Canada. The practice is also seen in modern-day Munich, formerly Bavaria, and with a large portion of the population that still considers it to be an independent region.
Another study at Emory University, and confirmed by additional research conducted globally, wealth may also be a determining factor. It would appear from the conclusions, that those who are financially successful, seek these unique baby names for children in order to differentiate themselves from the masses.
Gender Non-Conformity And The Rise Of Unisex Baby Names? There are many “unisex baby names” in the more common or “top ten” lists of names for children. The recent societal approach towards gender non-conformity has resulted in larger numbers of parents seeking out unique, meaningful, unisex names for their children.
These parents do seem to be once again selecting the names to allow their children to stand out, and ideally to stand above the masses. A joint study conducted by Clemson and Mercatus Center at George Mason University revealed interesting information about the rise of unique unisex names for children.
It appears that in terms of unique unisex baby names, there is still a desire to distinguish the children through the use of these names. There were also ulterior motives indicated by the research in this field. While the meaning behind the names is relevant to all these groups, a deeper or more profound meaning seemed to be more important in the selection of the best baby names within this group.
All of these factors and more are considered when BabyNamesPedia creates lists of the monthly baby names. BabyNamesPedia has recently concluded the creation of the monthly lists of names for 2023. The 2022 Baby Names Yearbook will be available at the end of the year, and the distribution of the 2023 Yearbook will commence.
BabyNamesPedia also has a large selection of helpful and informative baby name articles that delve into the linguistics, etymology, and other reason behind popular baby names. Many of the articles include a selection of unique and meaningful baby names for the consideration of new parents. Such diverse topics as linguistic evolution and linguistic conquest, the best baby names, the worst baby names, and even the “Chinese Tattoo” theory of baby names are explored in-depth.
What Generation Is Yours?*
Boomer Generation – 1946 – 1964
Generation X or Gen-X – 1965 – 1980
Gen-Y or Millennials – 1981 – 1996
Gen-Z 1997 – 2012
Generation Alpha – 2012 – 2024
*Generational periods as defined by Beresford Research
