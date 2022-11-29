Chris Meloni Targets Lyme Disease This Giving Tuesday for the Global Lyme Alliance (GLA)
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law & Order TV star partners with the Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) to fundraise for the Leading Lyme disease research nonprofit
Chris Meloni is lending his support to this year's #GivingTuesday, the globally recognized day of giving back.
The Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) is the leading nonprofit dedicated to curing Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness and empowering the patient voice.
Meloni recently attended the GLA Global Gala in support of the nonprofits 7th annual event which raised over $1.85 million this past October at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan. The money raised at the gala and on this Giving Tuesday will support GLA's mission to advance scientific research leading to a reliable diagnostic test, improved treatment options, and, ultimately, find a cure for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.
For Giving Tuesday Chris posted a video in support of the nonprofit to encourage raising funds on behalf of those suffering with Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. Some key facts which Chris references in his video include;
Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the US.
According to the CDC, approximately half a million people in the US are diagnosed with Lyme each year, which is a 59% jump from the previous CDC estimate.
Public funding for Lyme is far below that of less common diseases. While Lyme is one of the fastest growing infectious diseases in the US, research for it is extremely underfunded.
There are more cases of Lyme every year than HIV/Aids, West Nile virus and Malaria combined, yet it receives less than 2% of funding for West Nile and 0.2% of funding for HIV/Aids.
Link to The Chris Meloni Video on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3OIZoNe
Donate to Global Lyme Alliance (GLA): www.gla.org/donate
About the Global Lyme Alliance
The Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) is the leading nonprofit dedicated to curing Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. GLA has gained national prominence for funding some of the most urgent and promising research in the field of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. We support patients around the globe through our patient support programs and those needing information about tick-borne diseases. To learn more about GLA’s unrivaled focus on the science of Lyme, visit their website at www.GLA.org.
