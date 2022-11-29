The Government of British Columbia is appointing a new Provincial Court judge to support continued access to justice.

Grace Oh will be appointed a judge effective Jan. 3, 2023.

Oh completed a bachelor of law degree at the University of British Columbia and was called to the B.C. bar in September 1994. Most recently, she was a prosecutor with the BC Prosecution Service, a position she held for 25 years. Oh has a diverse range of experience conducting remand lists, Provincial and Supreme court trials and charge assessment. She has also been involved in administration and policy development.

The Province is committed to promoting fair access to justice for all residents of B.C. This appointment decision considers multiple factors, including the needs of the court, the diversity of the bench and the candidates’ areas of expertise.

Quick Facts:

The process to appoint judges involves the following steps: Interested lawyers apply, and the Judicial Council of B.C. reviews the candidates. The council is a statutory body made up of the chief judge, an associate chief judge, other judges, lawyers and members from outside the legal profession. The council recommends potential judges to the attorney general, with the final appointment made through a cabinet order-in-council.

Although judicial officers may be assigned to a judicial region, many travel regularly throughout the province to meet changing demands.

Learn More:

For information about the judicial appointment process, visit: www.provincialcourt.bc.ca