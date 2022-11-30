FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER GHADA M. IJAM AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Ghada represents a driving force in integrating an understanding of how to manage and use risk well in an IT setting.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ghada M. Ijam of Richmond, VA, in the United States.
Ghada serves as the Chief Information Officer for the Federal Reserve System in the United States, where she leads the Fed’s technology and cybersecurity initiatives. Prior to this, she served as chief operating officer for National IT and had end-to-end responsibility for the Fed’s centralized IT. Ghada has also served as the chief information officer at the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak), and in various leadership roles at Intel, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and U.S. Bancorp.
Ghada serves on the board of directors of Goodwill of Greater Washington, D.C. She is also a member of Women in Technology. Ghada earned her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Kuwait University, an MBA in financial management from Virginia Tech, and her executive education certificate from The Wharton School.
"Ghada represents a driving force in integrating an understanding of how to manage and use risk well in an IT setting," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her role within the Federal Reserve System is critical. And like others in CIO and CTO roles, the value their guidance brings to board and executive discussions makes the recognition she receives with the Certificate in Risk Governance® even more important," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This course offers comprehensive, diverse, and practical concepts and application of risk governance in any organization,” said Ghada. “Managing enterprise and business risk is critical to my role as an executive and board member, and this course will allow me to further mature my approach on risk governance.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
