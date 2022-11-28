SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. - TMCI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMCI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Treace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 15, 2022, Culper Research published a short report on Treace (the “Culper Report”). The Culper Report expressed the “view that Treace’s primary innovation has not been in any sort of medical advancements, but in aggressive reimbursement practices and deceptive DTC marketing,” which the Culper Report described “as problematic and self-defeating, as insurers appear to have begun placing Lapiplasty procedure reimbursements under scrutiny while customer complaints about misleading claims from Treace are mounting.”

On this news, Treace’s stock price fell $3.57 per share, or 14.81%, to close at $20.54 per share on November 15, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .