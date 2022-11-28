Enthusiast Gaming to Attend UBS and Benchmark Company Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), an integrated gaming entertainment company, is pleased to announce its participation in the UBS Global TMT Conference and the Benchmark Company’s Discovery Conference.



Management from Enthusiast Gaming will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Benchmark Company’s Discovery Conference on December 1, 2022, and the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 5, 2022.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:

Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer

investor@enthusiastgaming.com