Michael Conner Receives the Education 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award

CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group (A.E.G), Michael Conner was announced as the winner of the Education 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Conner was recently awarded the Education 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award in the Education 2.0 Conference, which gathers educational leaders, EdTech innovators, policy makers and researchers to tackle the most important issues impacting global education. The conference highlights disruptive technologies and practices that have the ability to shape the future of learning and teaching.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award which spotlights some of the most effective innovations and strategies in pedagogy,” says Michael Conner, CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group. “I hope that the Disruptive Excellence Framework model inspires more leaders to adapt and transform their organizations and empower systemic change for sustainability.”
The Education 2.0 Conference will take place between the 19th-21st of December this year at the Hotel Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Education leaders from around the world are invited to attend and learn innovative and effective strategies empowering pedagogical models in the 21st century. Those who have made far-reaching contributions will be spotlighted and recognized for raising the standard of education and improving learning outcomes. Attendees will have the opportunity of networking with veterans in the field, be inspired by valuable insights in their areas of expertise and expand their brand’s global footprint.
A.E.G assists educational leaders, organizations, non-profits and large private-sector industries by challenging the current pedagogical and instructional practices to meet the current economic needs and demands. Leaders in the industry and education stakeholders will engage in a cohort-style learning sequence for 8 months focusing on protocols, strategies and tools for large-scale transformation.
Michael Conner, Ed.D is an educator, entrepreneur, and author. He supports learning organizations to find and implement changes to their systems that create success. Dr. Conner attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he received an Advanced Certificate and holds a graduate degree in business analytics from Harvard University.
He has recently launched “Voices for Excellence” a new podcast addressing topics that affect the education sector.
To register for the Education 2.0 Conference, please visit their website at https://www.education2conf.com/
To learn more news and information about Michael Conner, please visit his Linkedin profile.
