‘Tis the season to save with up to $3,000 off tropical vacations during Sunwing’s Cyber Monday Sale

The tour operator is offering limited-time savings to help customers explore, celebrate and do more in paradise at unbeatable prices

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing’s not ready to close the book on the best deals of the season! Offering more vacations, more deals and more time to book, Canadians have a front row seat to more unbelievable savings during the tour operator’s Cyber Monday Sale, with up to $3,000 off per couple on vacation packages to picture-perfect shores in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Only available for a limited time, customers can take advantage of more savings when they book by December 4, 2022 and enjoy more exploration and celebration when they travel to paradise between November 28, 2022 and April 30, 2023.



“Just when our customers thought savings season at Sunwing couldn’t get any better, we’re excited to keep the momentum going with seven days of unbelievable Cyber Monday deals on all inclusive vacations,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunwing Travel Group. “We know Canadians are looking to get more value and more experiences out of their tropical vacations, and following the overwhelming excitement from our customers during our Black Friday Sale, we’re thrilled to continue helping them secure incredible prices on packages they can’t find anywhere else.”

With Sunwing, customers can travel to some of the most sought-after destinations under the sun with resorts to suit every traveller. Riu Lupita, an award-winning resort brings all inclusive charm to lush tropical gardens in Riviera Maya with unlimited opportunities for relaxation and excitement. Guests can enjoy the resort’s private beach club with a restaurant and pool, a range of activities like snorkelling and windsurfing, daily kid-friendly programming at the RiuLand Kids’ Club and easy access to the shops and entertainment in Playa del Carmen.

A great option for budget-friendly customers is Iberostar Bella Costa with even more Cyber Monday savings on last-minute and future getaways to Varadero, Cuba. Guests travelling with mini-vacationers will love the all ages amenities including fresh water pools with a separate kids area, an entertaining kids club and family-friendly accommodations, while adult only travellers can enjoy quality time relaxing on poolside Bali beds, massages on site ($) or playing 18 holes on the greens at Varadero Golf Club ($) nearby.

Vacationers in search of a getaway with a touch of home will find a Canadian’s paradise at Be Live Collection Marien in Puerto Plata. Perfect for family vacations and romantic escapes, this beachfront oasis also offers the comforts of home with Be Live Hotels’ Be Live Advantage, a new in-destination concept reserved for Canadians travelling with Sunwing. In addition to preferred room locations and a weekly cocktail party, customers can enjoy Canadian sporting events broadcasted live every weekend, a poutine bar available weekly and more.

This winter season, customers can get more out of their getaways even before their flight leaves the runway. Offering more flexibility and peace of mind, customers can add one of Sunwing’s comprehensive insurance options* to their winter bookings providing more travel protection, including change and cancellation protection.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7973d383-a604-45c0-bad0-0d3fde785c8c