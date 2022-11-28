Big Idea Entertainment Expands to Atlanta Market

The Orlando-based mobile party entertainment service is the ultimate one-stop-shop for parties of every kind.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Idea Entertainment is thrilled to formally announce its exciting expansion into the Atlanta, Georgia mobile party industry.Big Idea Entertainment provides mobile party concepts, servicing in-house field trips for schools and daycare centers, summer camps, religious organizations, and birthday parties to clients across Central Florida. Each of the company’s party concepts are full-service, with its mobile staff completing the setup and cleanup, while also remaining onsite throughout the event to ensure a smooth and stress-free party.In the company’s most recent news, Big Idea Entertainment is formally announcing it has launched its wildly popular mobile party solutions to the Atlanta, Georgia area, as of July 2022. Along with the move comes a host of engaging and fun mobile parties, including Foam Parties Big Idea Backyard Carnival , and Gellyball Parties , just to name a few. With this dynamic selection of lively parties to choose from, Big Idea Entertainment has already positioned itself to not only be the premier provider of party entertainment in Central Florida, but in also in Atlanta as well.“We pride ourselves on our well trained and professional staff,” says founder of Big Idea Entertainment, Keith Tusing. “Unlike party rental companies, our team remains onsite throughout the event, operating and managing the experience and ensuring the kids have a safe, fun, and exciting party. This makes us the ultimate choice for events of all kinds – if you’re looking to have a memorable day, give us a call so we can chat about our various options.”Currently, Big Idea Entertainment is providing three party concepts in the Atlanta area, with the remainder of its brands slated to be released in 2023.For more information about Big Idea Entertainment, or to make a booking, please visit https://www.bigideaentertainment.com/ About Big Idea EntertainmentBig Idea Entertainment was conceived and launched in early 2017, by Keith and Julie Tusing. Keith has worked in children’s entertainment for over 20 years and has become a true expert in creating interactive and fun experiences for kids of all ages.Over the last five years the dynamic duo has designed and developed six full-service party concepts, with two more slated to be released in 2023. Planning for the expansion into the Atlanta market began in 2021 and was finalized early 2022.