U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia

U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern will travel to Vietnam from November 28-December 2; the Philippines from December 3-6; and Indonesia from December 7-9. During her visits, Special Envoy Stern will meet with government officials and representatives from civil society to discuss human rights, including advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons.

