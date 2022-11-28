Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,989 in the last 365 days.

Counselor Derek Chollet’s Travel to Kuwait and Bahrain

Counselor Chollet will travel to Kuwait and Bahrain November 29 to December 1 to advance key U.S. foreign policy priorities, including bilateral and regional security partnerships, human rights, and regional integration.

Following Bahrain’s successful Manama Dialogue less than two weeks ago, Counselor Chollet will discuss America’s unwavering commitment both to Bahrain and the region and how our two countries can enhance security cooperation, promote sustained progress on human rights, and combat human trafficking. Regional integration discussions will focus on advancing peace and prosperity through the Negev Forum, which brings together Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt with the United States to realize the full potential of normalization.

In Kuwait, the Counselor will seek to deepen bilateral coordination on security, political and economic issues. The United States and Kuwait have a shared commitment to promoting the stability and security of the region, built on six decades of strong relations and people-to-people ties. The Counselor will look to further advance mutual interests, including defense, trade and investment, combatting health and climate change challenges, promoting human rights, and supporting educational and cultural partnerships. He will also congratulate the people of Kuwait on their new government and for using their democratic processes to return women MPs to the National Assembly.

You just read:

Counselor Derek Chollet’s Travel to Kuwait and Bahrain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.