Counselor Derek Chollet’s Travel to Kuwait and Bahrain

Counselor Chollet will travel to Kuwait and Bahrain November 29 to December 1 to advance key U.S. foreign policy priorities, including bilateral and regional security partnerships, human rights, and regional integration.

Following Bahrain’s successful Manama Dialogue less than two weeks ago, Counselor Chollet will discuss America’s unwavering commitment both to Bahrain and the region and how our two countries can enhance security cooperation, promote sustained progress on human rights, and combat human trafficking. Regional integration discussions will focus on advancing peace and prosperity through the Negev Forum, which brings together Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt with the United States to realize the full potential of normalization.

In Kuwait, the Counselor will seek to deepen bilateral coordination on security, political and economic issues. The United States and Kuwait have a shared commitment to promoting the stability and security of the region, built on six decades of strong relations and people-to-people ties. The Counselor will look to further advance mutual interests, including defense, trade and investment, combatting health and climate change challenges, promoting human rights, and supporting educational and cultural partnerships. He will also congratulate the people of Kuwait on their new government and for using their democratic processes to return women MPs to the National Assembly.